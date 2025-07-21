Repurpose Old Trampoline Springs For A Long-Lasting And Sturdy Wire Trellis

To get started on your DIY trellis, you should start by putting some stakes in the ground. Decide where you want your row of crops to be, and then line up the two stakes on opposite ends of that row. Use your sledgehammer to plant the stakes deep enough that they're firm when you push on them because they need to hold up against the tension of the wire. If the ground is too soft for your stakes to stand firmly against that tension, try something sturdier, like a post. If you must resort to this option, you'll need to dig a couple feet deep with post hole diggers, place the post in the hole, and then pack dirt tightly around it.

Before you get started, use your measuring tape and a pencil to mark spots on the stakes or posts where you want to attach your wires. Once you've marked those spots, you can screw the hooks, and then, you'll attach your springs to them. The final step of this project involves running the steel wire through the hooks at the ends of each spring and using your pliers to bend the ends of each wire to create tails that you can twist until the wires are securely attached to their springs. Make sure the wires are drawn firm so that the trellis doesn't sag in the center.

There are plenty of other ways to DIY the perfect garden trellis. For example, you can make a simple trellis using a window frame or the gate of a stainless steel fence. But the DIY backyard projects don't have to end once you complete your trellis; you can also repurpose an old metal outdoor chair for an adorable bird bath.