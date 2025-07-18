What To Know Before Buying A Toro Lawn Mower

Finding the right mower can be challenging with so many models and options to consider. Once you know how to choose the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, you still have to factor in yard size, power needs, and budget. It all comes down to personal choice. How does the mower make you feel? How does it look? How does it perform? All of which are valid considerations, especially when you'll be spending so much time with it every week or so all summer long for many years.

Toro features a huge product line for every homeowner's budget. From traditional gas-powered walk-behind mowers to modern 60V battery-operated models, they have something for everyone and every yard. Toro even has state-of-the-art robotic mowers that will be available soon. The company, however, doesn't offer traditional, tractor-style mowers. Instead, Toro offers well-regarded zero-turn riding models, also available in gas-powered and electric. The company's website says its riding mowers are solely zero-turn options for the category's superior "comfort, durability, and capability compared to others such as lawn and garden tractors."

The Toro Company has been around for over a hundred years, and their mowers have a solid reputation, making them a top consideration if you're in the market. Whether you're buying your first or facing signs that it may be time to replace your current mower, Toro has you covered. Even stacked up against other manufacturers, Toro models regularly top best-of lists, and its push mowers receive top praise for maneuverability, space-savings, and price.