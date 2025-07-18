What To Know Before Buying A Toro Lawn Mower
Finding the right mower can be challenging with so many models and options to consider. Once you know how to choose the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, you still have to factor in yard size, power needs, and budget. It all comes down to personal choice. How does the mower make you feel? How does it look? How does it perform? All of which are valid considerations, especially when you'll be spending so much time with it every week or so all summer long for many years.
Toro features a huge product line for every homeowner's budget. From traditional gas-powered walk-behind mowers to modern 60V battery-operated models, they have something for everyone and every yard. Toro even has state-of-the-art robotic mowers that will be available soon. The company, however, doesn't offer traditional, tractor-style mowers. Instead, Toro offers well-regarded zero-turn riding models, also available in gas-powered and electric. The company's website says its riding mowers are solely zero-turn options for the category's superior "comfort, durability, and capability compared to others such as lawn and garden tractors."
The Toro Company has been around for over a hundred years, and their mowers have a solid reputation, making them a top consideration if you're in the market. Whether you're buying your first or facing signs that it may be time to replace your current mower, Toro has you covered. Even stacked up against other manufacturers, Toro models regularly top best-of lists, and its push mowers receive top praise for maneuverability, space-savings, and price.
What to look for in a Toro push mower
Toro offers gas and electric walk-behind mowers. They operate essentially the same, so it's a matter of preference. Their gas mowers feature Briggs & Stratton engines that provide more power, longer runtimes, and do not require charging. They are also typically more affordable and easier to repair than their electric counterparts. However, the technology in electric mowers is making strides in power and runtime. These mowers are also not as noisy, lighter, typically easier to start, and require less maintenance.
Both types of Toro mowers come in deck sizes of 21, 22, and 30 inches. Most are made from high-quality steel, though some smaller, especially electric models, use cast-aluminum or synthetic materials for lighter weight. Smaller decks are usually best for smaller yards and are easier to maneuver. Bigger decks bring bigger blades, making the mowing job a little faster. Large diameter rear wheels are built for bumpy terrain, whereas same-sized wheels excel in smaller, flatter yards.
Beyond gas and electric designations, it's up to you to decide if you want a 3-in-1 machine or a 2-in-1. The former mows, mulches, and bags, featuring a specialty blade that makes for less grass clippings clean-up at the end of the job. The latter mows and discharges clippings from the side or mows and bags, which would require regular dumping. Depending on the size of your yard, that's a serious consideration. List prices range from just under $400 to just over $2,000.
Choosing a zero-turn Toro mower that's right for you
Zero-turn mowers aren't only for professionals, but how do you determine if a zero-turn mower is right for you? Toro makes residential models designed for rider comfort, a high-quality cut, and great maneuverability. Like with the walk-behind kind, Toro's zero-turn mowers also come in gas and electric. Many of the same considerations apply, but there are more options to choose from. For the gas-powered zero-turn mowers, you have Briggs & Stratton, as well as Kawasaki and Kohler as engine possibilities. The electric models require four to six of the 60V Max batteries and can mow over an acre-and-a-half on a single charge. These batteries also work with any of Toro's 75 Flex-Force Power tools.
The decks on select zero-turn mowers from Toro are made from IronForged steel. Toro's new, proprietary, durable construction, IronForged is designed to better withstand debris, cut through tall wet grass, and provide a cleaner cut, with features like Kevlar belts and extra-thick steel. Gas-powered models' decks range in size from 34 inches to 60 inches. The electric models come in 42 inches and 54 inches only. Whether you pick gas or electric, and no matter what size deck you like, Toro takes comfort seriously. They offer patent suspension, gamer-style seating, and some models come with a cup holder, all of which help with long mowing sessions. Toro offers a warranty on their products. They also have a range of replacement parts, and necessary supplies and accessories such as oil and fuel treatment. You can even download the MyToro app that grants access to special features, manuals, and more. Prices range from about $3,000 to over $7,000.