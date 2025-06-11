This DIY Project Allows You To Enjoy Your Patio With Fewer Mosquitos And More Privacy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing quite like spending a summer evening on your back porch conversing with friends and loved ones between sips of cold lemonade. If you have the space, it's even a nice place to enjoy meals. But nothing will ruin the experience faster than a swarm of mosquitos. Mostly, they are just annoying, but there are many dangerous types of mosquitos that can pass diseases to people. After one attack, those outdoor recliners and love seats might remain empty until autumn rolls around, particularly if you live in mosquito-rich environments like the Southeast. But before you head back inside or shell out big bucks on screening in your porch, consider bug-proofing it with curtain rods and mosquito nets.
These translucent curtains will add a layer of privacy to your porch while allowing you and your guests to enjoy your yard's natural sights and sounds. They will also lend an elegant aesthetic to outdoor spaces as they diffuse light and ripple like waves with each passing breeze. White mosquito nets, especially, have a light, gauzy quality.
A major perk of these curtains is that they are low-maintenance. If a heavy windstorm comes, you can roll them up and fasten them with wooden clothespins; otherwise, you shouldn't have to worry about them. Once you have installed mosquito nets, they should last two to three years. When they get too old and worn out, just slip new curtains on the old rods.
How to install mosquito curtains on your patio
Installing mosquito curtains is a simple, straightforward process, and you should be chilling on your porch in no time. This job will require a power drill, screws, and a level. You can purchase mosquito curtains from RYB HOME for $32.95, and prices for other brands generally fall within $12 of that figure. Next, you need to buy curtain rods, which you can usually find in a wide range under $50, or make your own from PVC piping. Screw the rod holders into your porch ceiling, using the level to ensure each rod will be straight. Once you have secured the rod holders, you can slide your curtain rods into the eyelets of the curtains and hang them.
If these winged bloodsuckers continue to annoy, you don't need foul-smelling bug sprays to keep mosquitos away when there are natural hacks. Various natural, soothing scents can also repel mosquitos. A 2023 study in Nature, conducted by New Mexico State University graduate student Hailey Luker, found that essential oils like cinnamon oil and clove oil provide about an hour's worth of protection from mosquitoes.