This DIY Project Allows You To Enjoy Your Patio With Fewer Mosquitos And More Privacy

There's nothing quite like spending a summer evening on your back porch conversing with friends and loved ones between sips of cold lemonade. If you have the space, it's even a nice place to enjoy meals. But nothing will ruin the experience faster than a swarm of mosquitos. Mostly, they are just annoying, but there are many dangerous types of mosquitos that can pass diseases to people. After one attack, those outdoor recliners and love seats might remain empty until autumn rolls around, particularly if you live in mosquito-rich environments like the Southeast. But before you head back inside or shell out big bucks on screening in your porch, consider bug-proofing it with curtain rods and mosquito nets.

These translucent curtains will add a layer of privacy to your porch while allowing you and your guests to enjoy your yard's natural sights and sounds. They will also lend an elegant aesthetic to outdoor spaces as they diffuse light and ripple like waves with each passing breeze. White mosquito nets, especially, have a light, gauzy quality.

A major perk of these curtains is that they are low-maintenance. If a heavy windstorm comes, you can roll them up and fasten them with wooden clothespins; otherwise, you shouldn't have to worry about them. Once you have installed mosquito nets, they should last two to three years. When they get too old and worn out, just slip new curtains on the old rods.