How To Properly And Safely Mount A Birdhouse To A Tree

Birdhouses are a wonderful and functional addition to any yard, providing a place for birds to nest, stay safe from predators, and stay out of the elements. With so many birdhouse styles available, you may be wondering how to choose the perfect birdhouse for your yard. Consider the birds that visit your yard and the ones you want to attract before you choose. Determine the perfect size hole for your birdhouse and the overall size and design of the house, and try to choose one that works for several different-sized birds. Once you have decided on the birdhouse you want, you will need to properly and safely mount it to a tree somewhere in your yard.

There are several things to consider when it comes to hanging your birdhouse. Where you place it and how it is mounted can make a big difference in whether birds actually choose to use the birdhouse. You want to choose a quiet spot that is a little bit away from high-traffic areas such as bird baths and feeders. You also want to avoid mounting the birdhouses close to areas of your yard that see a lot of activity from pets, kids, and your guests. Once you find the perfect spot, you want to make sure that you mount it safely while not harming the trees you mount the birdhouses to. Below are a variety of ways to mount your birdhouses without bringing any harm to the trees.