Homeowners Are Absolutely Loving These Adorable Birdhouse Kits

The Sisterbird birdhouse kit comes with two identical birdhouses, each oe designed to be easy to clean while still appealing to a variety of smaller birds. They come in a range of options, with details like their coloring and inclusion of a copper predator guard varying (single house kits are also available). Each are made of cedar and feature a 1.5-inch birdhouse entrance hole, the perfect size designed for bluebirds, tree swallows, wrens, and chickadees.

At around $35 for the kit of both birdhouses, the Sisterbird birdhouse kit is a budget-friendly option that allows you to place more birdhouses around your yard. With the door latch, you can easily access the inside following the nesting season for a deeper cleaning, helping preserve the lifespan of these charming homes.

Overall, most people were happy with their purchase of the Sisterbird kit, with these houses having 4.7 out of 5 stars across over 2,500 reviews at the time of writing. Reviewers enjoyed the pre-drilled holes that made installation convenient and easy (though some reviewers found inconsistencies in the drilled holes), while also making note of the overall quality and functionality of these birdhouses, which include a copper predator guard that sits around the entrance, a feature many people appreciated.

There are still some things to keep in mind before purchasing. People on Amazon had mixed reviews about the assembly process for this birdhouse kit, with reviewers citing missing or difficult-to-understand instructions. For many people, assembly came as a surprise, such as is the case with one reviewer, Sue, who said: "I did not realize it had to be put together," and warned the wood needs to be treated or painted.