Homeowners Are Absolutely Loving These Adorable Birdhouse Kits

Whether you're working to convert acres of land into a bird-friendly paradise or a small backyard or patio, birdhouses can be a great way to encourage more birds to flock to your yard. This is especially true if you're dealing with a smaller space where adding plants to attract a diversity of birds in a large garden isn't as feasible. As helpful as birdhouses can be, not all are created the same. They can vary in material, size, and design, and some may do a better job at attracting certain species than others — all of which are important factors to keep in mind.
Thankfully, there are many different birdhouse choices online. Navigating such a large market can be difficult. Below, discover three of the top birdhouses kits based on Amazon reviews. While their exact purposes may vary, these birdhouse kits are a great starting point if you're hoping to create a more bird-friendly backyard. As with any popular items, especially online, availability and color options may vary. You may also find that some have purchase limits.
Elevate your garden with the Sisterbird 2-pack birdhouse kit
The Sisterbird birdhouse kit comes with two identical birdhouses, each oe designed to be easy to clean while still appealing to a variety of smaller birds. They come in a range of options, with details like their coloring and inclusion of a copper predator guard varying (single house kits are also available). Each are made of cedar and feature a 1.5-inch birdhouse entrance hole, the perfect size designed for bluebirds, tree swallows, wrens, and chickadees.
At around $35 for the kit of both birdhouses, the Sisterbird birdhouse kit is a budget-friendly option that allows you to place more birdhouses around your yard. With the door latch, you can easily access the inside following the nesting season for a deeper cleaning, helping preserve the lifespan of these charming homes.
Overall, most people were happy with their purchase of the Sisterbird kit, with these houses having 4.7 out of 5 stars across over 2,500 reviews at the time of writing. Reviewers enjoyed the pre-drilled holes that made installation convenient and easy (though some reviewers found inconsistencies in the drilled holes), while also making note of the overall quality and functionality of these birdhouses, which include a copper predator guard that sits around the entrance, a feature many people appreciated.
There are still some things to keep in mind before purchasing. People on Amazon had mixed reviews about the assembly process for this birdhouse kit, with reviewers citing missing or difficult-to-understand instructions. For many people, assembly came as a surprise, such as is the case with one reviewer, Sue, who said: "I did not realize it had to be put together," and warned the wood needs to be treated or painted.
Encourage more nesting birds with the Wild Wings cedar house
The Wild Wings cedar birdhouse kit is another great option if you're looking to invite more life to your garden. With an easy-to-clean door design, slots designed to help fledglings move about, and vent openings throughout the birdhouse to provide ventilation, this cedar birdhouse is a good choice if you're looking to attract bluebirds, chickadees, wrens, tree swallows, or titmice.
Most people who purchased this birdhouse for their yard were pleased with the results, with the Wild Wings cedar birdhouse having 4.7 stars from more than 4,100 reviews. Many reviewers praised the overall construction of this birdhouse, with reviewer Nancy H Quinn saying: "Such a well built birdhouse! Quality materials used in construction," and praised the use of real cedar.
Despite otherwise high remarks, there was a common theme of roof damage across many reviews. One reviewer, R. Tsujimura, received their birdhouse with a broken roof. Others had a similar experience, with username KST sharing their birdhouse also had a broken roof upon delivery. In many of these instances, people were able to fix any damage to the roof using wood glue or screws as needed. However, this is something to keep in mind when shopping for the right birdhouse for your needs.
Turn birdhouse building into a family activity with the Made By Me birdhouse kit
Birding is an experience people of all ages can enjoy, and the Made By Me build-and-paint birdhouse kit is the perfect choice for creating nature-filled memories that can last a lifetime. While this is a highly rated birdhouse kit on Amazon, it's important to note that some birds may not choose to nest in this brightly painted birdhouse — so you'll likely want to rely on other means like bird-friendly berry bushes to attract more songbirds to your yard. However, while the function and purpose is a bit different compared to other top-rated birdhouse kits, it's a fun project for children and adults alike to enjoy.
Overall, people who bought this project thought highly of it, with the Made By Me kit earning 4.5 stars across over 10,000 reviews at the time of writing. However, it's important to note that this kit is part of a series which includes many non-birdhouse styles, like a car and train, which are included under the same ratings. As a result, to see what people truly thought about this birdhouse kit, Outdoor Guide only looked at reviews related to the birdhouse kit itself — not the other options.
One reviewer, Debra A O'Keefe, gifted these birdhouse kits to their grandchildren, saying that while the children needed help with assembly, it was a "great family activity." Other reviewers shared this sentiment, such as Jessica, who said it was a "fun project to do with [their] 7 year old son." However, there were some complaints about the overall quality with some of the included materials (it comes with a six-color paint strip, paintbrush, glue, and string), with Jessica noting that the wood glue had dried out, which required them to purchase more to complete this project.
Methodology
These birdhouse kits were picked due to their high ratings and positive reviews on Amazon. Alongside their overall ratings, factors like materials and function were taken into consideration. Where possible, we pick items with low return rates and over 1,000 verified reviews. Outdoor Guide also researched each individual birdhouse kit, taking the time to read the available reviews, noting both the positive and negative experiences individuals had. It's important to remember that everyone has a unique experience when purchasing, and we wanted to look beyond ratings alone to see if those who left positive reviews included any negative features.