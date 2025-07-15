Don't Throw Away Your Old Screen Door, Use It As A Garden Sifter Instead

Those wondering how to put this hack to good use needn't look very far for an explanation. Depending on how beat up your old screen door is, you may be able to lay the whole thing down on top of a wheelbarrow or compost bin and start sifting with no added DIY necessary. If there are holes in the screen, or you're looking to section the door off into multiple smaller-sized sieves, there is a simple and easy process to accommodate your needs. Simply screw together a square wooden frame, and staple the screen mesh all the way around. Using this method, you can make your garden sifter the exact size you need to accommodate your compost bin, or account for the most sturdy portions of your screen. If the door frame is in decent shape, you can even break that down and make the sifter frame out of the very same material.

If you'd like to add a little extra DIY flare to the whole project, consider crafting a sifter box to sort out any metals or other trinkets you may encounter in your yard. This would entail throwing together a wooden box with an opening approximately the same size as your newly-crafted garden sifter. To take this box to the next level, snag a couple of hinges from your discarded screen door and install them on the side of the box, then attach the sifter for easy-swing access. Before long, you'll find that this screen door hack is just as good or better than any store-bought sieve on the market. If you still have materials leftover after this project, you can also repurpose your screen door as a garden trellis.