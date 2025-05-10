Repurpose An Old Screen Door For The Perfect DIY Garden Trellis

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are all kinds of household items that can be repurposed in your garden. For example, you can reimagine sturdy wooden drawers as planter boxes or turn mattress springs into a trellis for vining plants such as squash, cucumbers, grapes, and morning glories. Plenty of other objects can be transformed into trellises, too. An old screen door is one of them. The process involves swapping the screen for a material that's easier for your plants to climb.

Screen doors make terrific trellises because they can tolerate some rain and sunshine. In addition to being durable, they're an ideal size for many raised beds yet versatile enough for a range of in-ground gardens. This style of trellis works well for growing clematis in a flower bed or sugar snap peas in a vegetable patch. Consider the growth habits of your climbing plants when deciding what to use for your screen replacement. If you'd like your trellis to support pole beans, which prefer to climb upward rather than meandering sideways, you could attach long pieces of wire to the top and bottom of the part of the frame that held the screen. String and twine will also suffice, but they'll wear out sooner.

Also account for the material of the door frame. Chicken wire is an easy-to-install option if you're working with a wooden frame. Just affix it to the frame with heavy-duty staples. A tool like the Arrow 5700 PowerShot 2-in-1 staple and nail gun can make this task a breeze. You could also use this tool to add wooden feet to your trellis. This feature lets the trellis stand upright without leaning against another structure.