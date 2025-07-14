You'll Need To Visit The Eastern US To See One Type Of Hummingbird
Depending on where you live, when you think of a hummingbird, what comes to mind could be vibrant green feathers and an eye-catching red neck. The ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) is an iconic, beloved backyard visitor. Their fun personalities and jewel-like feathers bring life — and a splash of color — to your yard. However, for the best chance at seeing these colorful little birds, you need to live in their range, which happens to be roughly the eastern half of the United States. If you are in their range, taking the steps to transform your yard into a hummingbird haven can help you see more of them.
Although they migrate all the way west to the Mississippi River and south into Mexico, much of the ruby-throated hummingbird's breeding habitat lies in the eastern United States and Canada. In fact, they're the only hummingbirds that breed in the eastern U.S. Then, once their brood has left the nest, they make the journey back south, spending the cooler months of the year in Mexico, Cuba, and Central America.
If you're lucky enough to live in their range, there are several ways to encourage more hummingbirds to visit your yard, from adding the perennial ground cover hummingbirds are obsessed with to picking up new feeders designed with these bright birds in mind. Just a few thoughtful changes, and understanding their breeding and migration patterns, can help create a garden ruby-throated hummingbirds love to visit.
Attracting ruby-throated hummingbirds to your yard
If you're dealing with a small space, it can feel like your hummingbird dreams will never come true. Thankfully, whether you have plenty of backyard to spare or a small patio or balcony — so long as you live in their range — there are methods you can try to see more ruby-throated hummingbirds. One of the best ways to attract more birds of any kind to your yard is providing their needs through offering a food and water source, and hummingbirds are no exception.
Hummingbird feeders are a great way to attract more hummingbirds regardless of space. Consider using a saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder filled with either store-bought or homemade nectar. While feeders come in a variety of shapes, saucer shaped feeders specifically are designed to be more resistant to insects and leaks.
Hummingbirds love flowers, especially when they sport eye-catching colors and tubular shapes, making it easy for these little birds to drink from. If you have the space, adding plants that attract a variety of birds can help you see more hummingbirds, as well as songbirds. On the other hand, if you have a smaller space but still want to include hummingbird-friendly plants in your yard, you can carefully cultivate select flowers in container gardens that ruby-throated hummingbirds can access. Just keep in mind what kind of flowers hummingbirds like: brightly colored nectar producing blooms, especially those with a tubular shape. In particular, ruby-throated hummingbirds like trumpet vine and coneflower, among other flowers.
If you're just visiting and want to catch sight of these colorful birds, it's worth getting to know their migration and nesting habits, in case they're in the 'hood. Hunting down native plants they love, like musclewood and wild columbine, increase your chances of spotting them.