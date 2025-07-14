You'll Need To Visit The Eastern US To See One Type Of Hummingbird

Depending on where you live, when you think of a hummingbird, what comes to mind could be vibrant green feathers and an eye-catching red neck. The ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) is an iconic, beloved backyard visitor. Their fun personalities and jewel-like feathers bring life — and a splash of color — to your yard. However, for the best chance at seeing these colorful little birds, you need to live in their range, which happens to be roughly the eastern half of the United States. If you are in their range, taking the steps to transform your yard into a hummingbird haven can help you see more of them.

Although they migrate all the way west to the Mississippi River and south into Mexico, much of the ruby-throated hummingbird's breeding habitat lies in the eastern United States and Canada. In fact, they're the only hummingbirds that breed in the eastern U.S. Then, once their brood has left the nest, they make the journey back south, spending the cooler months of the year in Mexico, Cuba, and Central America.

If you're lucky enough to live in their range, there are several ways to encourage more hummingbirds to visit your yard, from adding the perennial ground cover hummingbirds are obsessed with to picking up new feeders designed with these bright birds in mind. Just a few thoughtful changes, and understanding their breeding and migration patterns, can help create a garden ruby-throated hummingbirds love to visit.