The Fast-Growing Perennial Ground Cover Hummingbirds Are Obsessed With

While you may have heard that hummingbirds love the color red, it isn't the only one that whets their appetite. Sure, red may be at the top of the list for their favorite colors, but hummingbirds are also attracted to other shades — namely oranges, pinks, purples, and yellows. As a result, although filling your garden with striking red blooms can be a great way to encourage more hummingbirds to visit, you can also opt for a cheery yellow ground cover that adds another color to your yard while keeping hummingbirds intrigued.

The barren strawberry (Waldsteinia fragarioides) is a beautiful, low-maintenance plant that hummingbirds love. It tolerates a variety of conditions, including different soil types and levels of sun exposure, and can handle the occasional garden visitors like deer. Because of this, its the perfect choice for beginner gardeners who want a fuss-free plant that still attracts hummingbirds and other pollinators.

However, before getting started with barren strawberry in your own yard or garden, make sure to do additional research to see how well they grow in your specific area. Thankfully, their hardiness makes them adaptable. Plus, they also do well in containers. That said, if you do plan on planting directly in your yard, ensure that they aren't considered invasive in your region.

