The Fast-Growing Perennial Ground Cover Hummingbirds Are Obsessed With
While you may have heard that hummingbirds love the color red, it isn't the only one that whets their appetite. Sure, red may be at the top of the list for their favorite colors, but hummingbirds are also attracted to other shades — namely oranges, pinks, purples, and yellows. As a result, although filling your garden with striking red blooms can be a great way to encourage more hummingbirds to visit, you can also opt for a cheery yellow ground cover that adds another color to your yard while keeping hummingbirds intrigued.
The barren strawberry (Waldsteinia fragarioides) is a beautiful, low-maintenance plant that hummingbirds love. It tolerates a variety of conditions, including different soil types and levels of sun exposure, and can handle the occasional garden visitors like deer. Because of this, its the perfect choice for beginner gardeners who want a fuss-free plant that still attracts hummingbirds and other pollinators.
However, before getting started with barren strawberry in your own yard or garden, make sure to do additional research to see how well they grow in your specific area. Thankfully, their hardiness makes them adaptable. Plus, they also do well in containers. That said, if you do plan on planting directly in your yard, ensure that they aren't considered invasive in your region.
How to grow barren strawberry
When setting out to grow any type of plant, there are a few important factors to familiarize yourself with. This includes the soil and climate it needs to thrive, as well as the care it might require. Learning about the needs of your plant can ultimately help you decide where to put it in your garden, as well as identify any companion plants it might do well with.
Overall, the barren strawberry isn't picky when it comes to soil composition itself. In fact, they're tolerant of a variety of different types. However, you'll find that it mostly thrives in well-draining soil. That said, whether you choose to plant it in the ground, or add it to a picture-perfect hummingbird container garden, you'll want to make sure it isn't left waterlogged. As such, using the well-draining soil it prefers — alongside containers with drainage holes — can help prevent this problem. And while you definitely want to avoid waterlogging your barren strawberry, a good amount of water is still essential for these little flowers. Specifically, it prefers soil that is consistently moist, so aim to water it whenever you notice the ground drying out.
Additionally, it's also important to make sure that you're giving your flowers the right amount of sunlight, and too much can be just as harmful as too little. Barren strawberry does best when they're exposed to partial sunlight each day. This makes them perfect for adding a splash of color to the parts of your yard that may not receive as much sun. As for climate, these plants tend to grow best in USDA zones 3 through 7.