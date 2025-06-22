Get Rid Of Potholes In Your Gravel Driveway With The Help Of A Heavy Duty Tool

Folks who live out in the country often have long gravel driveways, and there are definitely some perks to it. They are more affordable than paved driveways, and you don't need to worry about how to clean them without a pressure washer. But even gravel driveways are eventually worn out by the elements and the weight of heavy trucks. If your gravel driveway is uneven and potholes are emerging, you might need some heavy machinery to keep it from looking like the moon's cratered surface or getting heavily rutted.

This job requires a tractor and a box blade, an implement that attaches to the tractor and drags behind, contouring the land using adjustable "teeth" called scarifiers. You'll also need a few tons of gravel, depending on how long your driveway is. While you drag these scarifiers behind your tractor, they will churn up the old gravel, break up the surface, and make your driveway relatively even again. Then, you can load up your tractor scoop and spread the new gravel.

Prices on gravel range from around $30 to $60 per ton, although specialty products can sell for even more. Keep in mind that a ton of gravel covers about 60 square feet, but the square footage increases the thinner you spread it. By the end of the day, and without too much labor, you'll have a fresh driveway. And in the future, make sure to keep this household staple on hand to easily remove snow and ice from your gravel driveway.

