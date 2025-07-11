What To Know About The Hummingbird Diet To Help Attract Them To Your Yard

Hummingbirds are a delightful sight in your yard. With their jewel-like wings, they add a splash of color wherever they go, and their personalities make them interesting to watch as they flit from flower to flower. If you're seeking to attract more hummingbirds, adding an eye-catching combination of hummingbird-friendly flowers is a great place to start, providing them with a vibrant source of nectar. However, while a hummingbird can easily visit 1,000 flowers in a day, nectar actually makes up only a small percentage of this little bird's diet. As a result, one of the best ways to encourage more hummingbirds to your yard is to consider their entire diet, not just the sweet part.

From ants to mosquitoes, insects make up a large portion of a hummingbird's daily meals. They'll even eat other critters like spiders, which they'll pluck directly from the web for a quick snack. As a result, while planting the right flowers and choosing the right hummingbird feeder can be a great way to attract more of these tiny flyers, that's only one part of the equation.

Instead, to attract more hummingbirds, start with attracting more insects. By adding just a handful of strategically selected plants, you can create a bug buffet for hummingbirds to enjoy, drawing them to your yard. Plus, by opting for low-maintenance options, you can spend less time tending your garden, and more time enjoying its feathered visitors.