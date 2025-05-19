A Must-Try Garden Combo That'll Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard
With their gemstone-toned feathers and delightful personalities, hummingbirds are welcome visitors that can bring life to your garden. By planting the right mix of flowers, they can even become regular guests. A vibrant combination of cardinal flowers (Lobelia cardinalis), bleeding hearts (Lamprocapnos spectabilis), and chocolate chip bugleweed (Ajuga reptans) creates a container garden designed just for hummingbirds. Watching them fly around your yard with this flower combination is an amazing experience — one that can create unforgettable memories in your very own backyard.
Hummingbirds are known for darting from flower to flower in a beautiful display of bright colors, but do you know why? Much of a hummingbird's tell-tale busyness actually stems from their constant hunger. These little birds eat every 10 to 15 minutes, and, while hummingbirds do eat some insects, much of their diet is made up of nectar — a sugary substance produced by most flowering plants. That's why one of the best ways to attract more hummingbirds to your yard is to provide them with a variety of flowers to choose from.
Gardening offers a variety of health benefits, and few things are as rewarding as watching hummingbirds get their fill from flowers you planted. This must-try garden combo isn't just beautiful: it's effective, providing hummingbirds with the nutrition they need and encouraging them to return to your yard time and time again.
Opt for nectar-filled plants with brighter blooms
There are several ways to tailor your yard to attract more hummingbirds. However, chocolate chip bugleweed, cardinal flowers, and bleeding hearts make such a good combination because they check all the boxes for hummingbirds.
Hummingbirds use sight to find food. That's why simple tricks like adding more red to your yard can attract hummingbirds. Because of that, cardinal flowers are the true eyecatcher in this garden combo. Cardinal flowers boast beautiful tubular red flowers. These flowers aren't just irresistible to hummingbirds either — butterflies and other pollinators are also attracted to cardinal flowers, helping your entire garden thrive. While cardinal flowers may be the showstopper for hummingbirds in your yard, this container garden combo pairs their striking appearance with equally as beautiful spiller and filler flowers to create an overall aesthetic display that brightens up your garden. The color pink also attracts hummingbirds. Thus, with the bleeding hearts' dangling pink bloom, it's perfect for these nectar-drinking birds. Chocolate chip bugleweed may not seem as bright as cardinal flowers or bleeding hearts, but its dainty blue-purple flowers are still a good source of nutrition for visiting pollinators.
Along with addressing the needs of visiting hummingbirds, this garden combo works so well because each plant has similar care requirements, each preferring partial shade (although cardinals do fine in full sun, too) and well-draining soil. This creates a low-maintenance garden that is easy to tend to, perfect for beginner gardeners looking for fuss-free plants and bird watchers alike.