A Must-Try Garden Combo That'll Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

With their gemstone-toned feathers and delightful personalities, hummingbirds are welcome visitors that can bring life to your garden. By planting the right mix of flowers, they can even become regular guests. A vibrant combination of cardinal flowers (Lobelia cardinalis), bleeding hearts (Lamprocapnos spectabilis), and chocolate chip bugleweed (Ajuga reptans) creates a container garden designed just for hummingbirds. Watching them fly around your yard with this flower combination is an amazing experience — one that can create unforgettable memories in your very own backyard.

Hummingbirds are known for darting from flower to flower in a beautiful display of bright colors, but do you know why? Much of a hummingbird's tell-tale busyness actually stems from their constant hunger. These little birds eat every 10 to 15 minutes, and, while hummingbirds do eat some insects, much of their diet is made up of nectar — a sugary substance produced by most flowering plants. That's why one of the best ways to attract more hummingbirds to your yard is to provide them with a variety of flowers to choose from.

Gardening offers a variety of health benefits, and few things are as rewarding as watching hummingbirds get their fill from flowers you planted. This must-try garden combo isn't just beautiful: it's effective, providing hummingbirds with the nutrition they need and encouraging them to return to your yard time and time again.

