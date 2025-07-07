Before You Toss Your Outdated Chandelier, Consider Turning It Into A Hanging Planter

Chandeliers can be a beautiful addition to any home, but sometimes they no longer fit following a remodel. Or, maybe you've been thrifting and discovered a chandelier you love with no place to display it. However you've acquired an extra chandelier, hanging it above your dining room table isn't the only option — you can also transform it into an eye-catching planter that adds a splash of elegance to your garden.

At their core, chandeliers have the perfect design to repurpose into a hanging planter. They're already built with the stability and integrity needed for hanging in mind, and have plenty of space for displaying multiple pots. They can also serve as a mini trellis for vines. As a result, with just a few simple adjustments, you can transform an outdated chandelier into a yard piece, seamlessly blending aesthetic with function. Plus, you can take this classy look even further, coordinating it with a DIY garden fountain made from two simple items.

This hanging planter project is one even beginning DIYers can enjoy. To get started, all you need is a chandelier, small flower pots with holes in the bases, and either a strong adhesive designed for outside use or brackets.