Before You Toss Your Outdated Chandelier, Consider Turning It Into A Hanging Planter
Chandeliers can be a beautiful addition to any home, but sometimes they no longer fit following a remodel. Or, maybe you've been thrifting and discovered a chandelier you love with no place to display it. However you've acquired an extra chandelier, hanging it above your dining room table isn't the only option — you can also transform it into an eye-catching planter that adds a splash of elegance to your garden.
At their core, chandeliers have the perfect design to repurpose into a hanging planter. They're already built with the stability and integrity needed for hanging in mind, and have plenty of space for displaying multiple pots. They can also serve as a mini trellis for vines. As a result, with just a few simple adjustments, you can transform an outdated chandelier into a yard piece, seamlessly blending aesthetic with function. Plus, you can take this classy look even further, coordinating it with a DIY garden fountain made from two simple items.
This hanging planter project is one even beginning DIYers can enjoy. To get started, all you need is a chandelier, small flower pots with holes in the bases, and either a strong adhesive designed for outside use or brackets.
Creating a DIY hanging planter using an old chandelier
The first step in repurposing your chandelier into an outdoor hanging planter is to remove all of its wiring and electrical components. This includes wires, light bulbs, and any additional features. Not only do no longer need electricity, but you want to ensure you're working with a bare-bones skeleton, making it easier to attach all of your planter pieces. Depending on the type of chandelier, you may need to use pliers or other tools to help remove the wiring.
Once you're left with just the metal parts of your chandelier, you can start turning your vision into reality. If you want to paint your chandelier and pots into one color, you'll want to do that before attaching everything. This helps cover every piece completely — no bare nooks or crannies here. To create even more excitement and customization, you can add DIY appliqués to boring pots to help bring depth, texture, and even whimsy. When you're satisfied with the appearance of your hanging planter pieces, it's time to assemble everything.
Because chandeliers come in so many shapes and sizes, it may take a bit of trial and error to find the right set-up for you. However, overall, you want to use either a strong exterior adhesive, nuts and bolts, or brackets to secure your flower pots where lightbulbs were once supported. Then, fill your pots with soil and plant whatever your heart desires. There are many flowers that thrive in shaded hanging baskets, and you can even opt for fake plants if you're not confident in your green thumb.