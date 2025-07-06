DIY A Vertical Garden On A Budget With A Clever Repurposing Idea
If you're dealing with a small outdoor space or are limited to just a patio, having the thriving garden you always dreamed of may seem impossible. Thankfully, with this budget-friendly vertical garden DIY that uses plastic bottles, you can bring your dream garden to life no matter the size of your space.
To create your own vertical garden, all you need are a few larger empty plastic bottles, a box cutter, scissors, a drill and hardware, and sturdy rope or string to hang the bottles from. If you're working with a rented space like an apartment, you can forgo the screws in favor of non-permanent hanging hardware like these Optish over-door hooks.
With limited tools and an overall easy step-by-step process, even beginners can enjoy this garden DIY. However, with both the box cutter and drill, safety is the priority — and it's important to take the time to master your safety techniques before trying your hand at this space savvy hack. Better yet, this isn't the only DIY you can recreate either if you want to take your smaller garden to the next level on a budget. With the use of a common kitchen tool, you can also transform extra plastic cups into a garden essential.
Repurposing plastic bottles into a vertical garden
The first step in repurposing empty plastic bottles into an eye-catching vertical garden is preparing them. When you get started, your plastic bottles won't be the best for raising healthy plants, which means you'll need to make a few adjustments.
First, lay the bottle horizontally and cut out the side, as demonstrated by the content creator above. You can make the initial cut with the box cutter and finish with the scissors to create a clean edge. Then, one of the most important steps is to poke drainage holes into the bottom of the plastic bottle to keep water from pooling, and potentially waterlogging your plants. After this, you can paint the outside of your bottle, although this step is optional. With your bottles prepared, all that's left to do is attach the bottles in a ladder formation using the string, hang them in your chosen spot, and add your favorite plants.
This vertical garden is the perfect way to add a splash of color and bring life to your garden. Plus, it's also incredibly versatile, with you being able to use these vertical container gardens for a wide array of plants. That said, if you plan on hanging these up in a patio or porch that may not receive as much sun, you might want to go with shade-loving flowers that thrive in hanging baskets, like wishbone flowers. Otherwise, you may want to choose plants that pair beauty with functionality. Even though berry bushes and trees may not fit in your DIY vertical garden, you can still add native plants to attract a variety of birds.