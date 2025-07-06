DIY A Vertical Garden On A Budget With A Clever Repurposing Idea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're dealing with a small outdoor space or are limited to just a patio, having the thriving garden you always dreamed of may seem impossible. Thankfully, with this budget-friendly vertical garden DIY that uses plastic bottles, you can bring your dream garden to life no matter the size of your space.

To create your own vertical garden, all you need are a few larger empty plastic bottles, a box cutter, scissors, a drill and hardware, and sturdy rope or string to hang the bottles from. If you're working with a rented space like an apartment, you can forgo the screws in favor of non-permanent hanging hardware like these Optish over-door hooks.

With limited tools and an overall easy step-by-step process, even beginners can enjoy this garden DIY. However, with both the box cutter and drill, safety is the priority — and it's important to take the time to master your safety techniques before trying your hand at this space savvy hack. Better yet, this isn't the only DIY you can recreate either if you want to take your smaller garden to the next level on a budget. With the use of a common kitchen tool, you can also transform extra plastic cups into a garden essential.

