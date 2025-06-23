The Kitchen Tool That'll Get Plastic Cups Ready To Use In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever found yourself after a party or gathering with more plastic party cups then you know what to do with? Sure, you can trade in your usual drinkware for these disposable cups until you've used up the supply, but that's not your only option. Instead, take a reduce-reuse-recycle approach and easily repurpose any leftover cups, using them in your garden as small planter pots. All you need to accomplish this transformation is a vegetable peeler.

Making your own simple DIY nursery pots is a great way to save both time and money, and with their durability and size, cups like the Hefty Party On red plastic cups are a great place to start. However, because these disposable vessels are meant to hold your drink — as opposed to leak it everywhere — they lack the drainage holes that many seedlings or small plants require for healthy growth. That's where a vegetable peeler comes in handy. By using this common kitchen tool you likely already have on hand, you can quickly add drainage holes to your plastic cups, transforming them into the perfect, reusable nursery pots.

When taking on this DIY yourself, make sure to safely handle the vegetable peeler. Although small, the blades on peelers can lead to cuts or other injuries if misused. While holding a cup steady with one hand, make sure you're holding it far enough from the base to avoid injury.

