Switching Out Your Bird Feeder Pole May Be The Secret To Deterring Squirrels
If you've ever set up a bird feeder in your backyard, you've probably dealt with squirrels. Once these critters make a habit of coming to your yard, they won't just be satisfied with ransacking your bird feeder. They'll quickly move on to your fruit trees, flower bulbs, and vegetables. The best way to address this problem is to cut off access to their food sources. That's why people often hang their bird feeders in high-up places where squirrels can't reach. Even that isn't a foolproof method, though. You may have used a shepherd's hook to add multiple bird feeders to your yard and still found that the squirrels were able to climb it, but there are other options. For example, you can attempt this clever DIY that'll keep squirrels from eating all of your bird seed or try swapping out your shepherd's hook for a PVC pipe.
The problem with shepherd's hooks is that they're too thin, and squirrels can ascend them by wrapping their bodies around the base and climbing upward. PVC pipes come in wider forms, so they're harder for squirrels to navigate. Unlike wooden poles, PVC pipes are also smooth enough that squirrels can't sink their claws in. You can purchase a 4-inch-wide PVC pipe at your local hardware store or online. You might need a hacksaw to cut the pipe to your desired length (6 to 7 feet long).
How to set up a PVC pipe to protect your bird feeder
The process of securing a PVC pipe to the ground is very simple. Take a piece of rebar and pound it into the ground so that a couple of feet stick out, then slip the pipe over it. If the pipe is too wide for rebar and doesn't stand straight, add one or two more pieces of rebar. If you have some extra copper piping lying around, you can use that instead of PVC.
There are also additional ways to modify your bird feeder pole to guard against squirrels. You can link a slinky over the pipe, taping it to the top of the pole. This is just another safeguard to prevent squirrels from jumping up the pole and climbing it. The moment squirrels jump onto the slinky, it will stretch, and they will fall off.
Once squirrels are cut off from the bird feeder as a food source, they might move on to your garden, but a squirrel-free garden is possible with the help of common kitchen staples. For example, you can spray apple cider vinegar onto the leaves of your plants. This works because squirrels dislike the strong smell and taste of vinegar. You can also mix chili powder into water and spray it on your plants. Setting up owl and hawk decoys is another great way to scare off these pesky creatures.