Switching Out Your Bird Feeder Pole May Be The Secret To Deterring Squirrels

The process of securing a PVC pipe to the ground is very simple. Take a piece of rebar and pound it into the ground so that a couple of feet stick out, then slip the pipe over it. If the pipe is too wide for rebar and doesn't stand straight, add one or two more pieces of rebar. If you have some extra copper piping lying around, you can use that instead of PVC.

There are also additional ways to modify your bird feeder pole to guard against squirrels. You can link a slinky over the pipe, taping it to the top of the pole. This is just another safeguard to prevent squirrels from jumping up the pole and climbing it. The moment squirrels jump onto the slinky, it will stretch, and they will fall off.

Once squirrels are cut off from the bird feeder as a food source, they might move on to your garden, but a squirrel-free garden is possible with the help of common kitchen staples. For example, you can spray apple cider vinegar onto the leaves of your plants. This works because squirrels dislike the strong smell and taste of vinegar. You can also mix chili powder into water and spray it on your plants. Setting up owl and hawk decoys is another great way to scare off these pesky creatures.

