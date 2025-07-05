The Kitchen Staple That Can Help Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Yard
With vibrant appearances and fascinating antics, hummingbirds are a kind of critter many people want to attract in their backyards. Sometimes, encouraging more hummingbirds to visit can be as easy as placing a saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder outside. However, those looking to add an extra boost to their garden's hummingbird appeal may be interested in trying tips that are more anecdotal in nature, such as adding brightly-colored kitchen napkins to your yard.
Hummingbirds are drawn to bright colors like red, orange, pink, and yellow, which is why many birders and gardeners alike opt for plants like the firecracker, a striking red wildflower that'll attract more hummingbirds. It's believed that adding colorful napkins and ribbons to your yard can also help catch the eyes of hummingbirds and encourage them to visit. Before putting this hack to the test, there are just a few things to keep in mind.
How to use colorful napkins to attract hummingbirds
While there isn't much solid evidence behind using colorful napkins to attract hummingbirds, they could be helpful in initially capturing a hummingbird's attention because of their bright colors and movement in the wind. However, colorful napkins can be a bit high-maintenance. Even when secured well, napkins may create litter, and they could be dangerous to curious wildlife who pick them up. As a result, you'll need to keep an eye on your napkins to ensure they're secure and regularly take them down and replace them.
If you're struggling to attract hummingbirds to your yard, anecdotal DIYs like napkins aren't your only solution. There are many ways to transform your garden into a hummingbird paradise, including adding hummingbird feeders and flowers they love. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that birdhouses aren't the best way to go. Because of how they prefer to build their nests, hummingbirds often ignore birdhouses, and offering a food and water source can be a better route to take if you want to see more hummingbirds.