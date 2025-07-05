The Kitchen Staple That Can Help Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

With vibrant appearances and fascinating antics, hummingbirds are a kind of critter many people want to attract in their backyards. Sometimes, encouraging more hummingbirds to visit can be as easy as placing a saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder outside. However, those looking to add an extra boost to their garden's hummingbird appeal may be interested in trying tips that are more anecdotal in nature, such as adding brightly-colored kitchen napkins to your yard.

Hummingbirds are drawn to bright colors like red, orange, pink, and yellow, which is why many birders and gardeners alike opt for plants like the firecracker, a striking red wildflower that'll attract more hummingbirds. It's believed that adding colorful napkins and ribbons to your yard can also help catch the eyes of hummingbirds and encourage them to visit. Before putting this hack to the test, there are just a few things to keep in mind.