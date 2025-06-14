The Striking Red Wildflower That'll Attract More Hummingbirds

Did you know that most hummingbirds won't use birdhouses? While adding nesting spots is a great way to attract other types of birds to your yard, for hummingbirds, you'll need to get more creative. Adding a saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder can help invite these fascinating little birds to visit, but feeders require regular cleaning and refilling. As a result, you may opt to go with a lower-maintenance option like planting hummingbird-friendly flowers such as the firecracker flower (Dichelostemma ida-maia) in your yard.

Advertisement

When it comes to your garden, firecracker flowers can be a real showstopper — for humans and hungry hummingbirds alike. It sports a cluster of vibrant tubular flowers, each one a bright and showy red accented by white tips. At a glance, with the way each bloom spills from the cluster, it looks like fireworks cascading in the sky. This makes this flower the perfect addition to your garden for spring, especially if you want to see more hummingbirds.

It's important to note that Dichelostemma ida-maia isn't the only plant with the common name "firecracker flower": Crossandra infundibuliformis may also be dubbed the firecracker flower, but it's not the plant being discussed here. Before planting, you should also research to make sure that Dichelostemma ida-maia is the right fit for your region, both for its own success and to ensure it's not an invasive plant.

Advertisement