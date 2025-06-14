The Striking Red Wildflower That'll Attract More Hummingbirds
Did you know that most hummingbirds won't use birdhouses? While adding nesting spots is a great way to attract other types of birds to your yard, for hummingbirds, you'll need to get more creative. Adding a saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder can help invite these fascinating little birds to visit, but feeders require regular cleaning and refilling. As a result, you may opt to go with a lower-maintenance option like planting hummingbird-friendly flowers such as the firecracker flower (Dichelostemma ida-maia) in your yard.
When it comes to your garden, firecracker flowers can be a real showstopper — for humans and hungry hummingbirds alike. It sports a cluster of vibrant tubular flowers, each one a bright and showy red accented by white tips. At a glance, with the way each bloom spills from the cluster, it looks like fireworks cascading in the sky. This makes this flower the perfect addition to your garden for spring, especially if you want to see more hummingbirds.
It's important to note that Dichelostemma ida-maia isn't the only plant with the common name "firecracker flower": Crossandra infundibuliformis may also be dubbed the firecracker flower, but it's not the plant being discussed here. Before planting, you should also research to make sure that Dichelostemma ida-maia is the right fit for your region, both for its own success and to ensure it's not an invasive plant.
How to grow firecracker flowers
If you want to add firecracker flowers to your yard as a way to attract more hummingbirds but don't have a green thumb, don't worry — these flowers are easy to grow with a minimal amount of upkeep, making them the perfect fuss-free plant for beginner gardeners. Before you dive in and start planting, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First, firecracker flowers grow best in USDA zones 7 through 10. It's recommended you plant your firecracker flowers in the autumn if you're growing from bulbs. This is because they need cold temperatures to germinate and develop their roots. With timing squared away, you'll also need to familiarize yourself with other care requirements of Dichelostemma. For example, firecracker flowers need both full sun and well-draining soil, which plays a large role in where you plant your seeds if not using a container garden.
Once your firecracker flowers are established, the level of upkeep they need is low thanks to how hardy this plant is. Not only can it tolerate poor soil, but it can also tolerate drought. Still, for successful blooms that keep hummingbirds coming to your garden all season long, you 'll want to water your Dichelostemma regularly while not over-saturating the soil. Since red is probably the favorite color for hungry hummingbirds, you should see wonderful results.