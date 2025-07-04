Repurpose Old Tiles And Turn Them Into An Adorable Birdhouse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been busy doing indoor renovations, you may have leftover tiles that you're wondering how to repurpose outdoors. Having old tiles in need of a forever home opens up possibilities all around your yard, from upgrading your porch with a tile display to elevating the aesthetic appeal of your planters. Or, if you're a birder on a budget, you can use leftover tiles to create a DIY mosaic birdhouse.

With just a few bits of broken tile, you can transform an ordinary, but adorable, birdhouse kit people love into a statement piece in your yard that birds and humans alike can enjoy. And the best part? You only need a handful of supplies including tiles, a composite birdhouse, an exterior-use adhesive, and grout.

If you don't have leftover tiles on hand but still want to recreate this look — don't run to the home improvement store just yet. Instead, you can make your own tile pieces using porcelain dinner plates, which mosaicsbymaricela demonstrates on YouTube. If you had dinnerware destined for the trash anyways, this can be a great way to repurpose old plates into attractive garden decor. Before making your own tiles, however, it's important to pick up the right protective supplies, including safety goggles, since you'll be working with porcelain or ceramic shards.

