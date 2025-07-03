How To Determine Whether To Redo Your Backyard Or Front Yard First

The inside of your home is a sanctuary, a relaxing place to spend time and express yourself, and there's no reason your yards can't be the same. Whether you're looking at your front yard or backyard, there's more to your outdoor space than just trimmed lawns and a few plants. Instead, there's a world of opportunity for creating a low-maintenance, outdoor oasis perfectly tailored to you, from a front yard bursting with aesthetic appeal to a comfortable DIY privacy nook in your picturesque backyard. However, an entire landscaping redo can be daunting even for a professional, and you may be wondering where to stay with your yard makeover: the front or the back.

Advertisement

If your plan is to redo both the front and back yards around your house as one project, feel free to start wherever you feel most comfortable. Your front yard is usually the first impression guests have of your home, while the backyard offers an escape into nature. As a result, where you start depends on your priorities, including if you want to focus on aesthetics or functionality first. After all, while your backyard may be where you spend more time, your front yard is more visible.