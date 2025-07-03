How To Determine Whether To Redo Your Backyard Or Front Yard First
The inside of your home is a sanctuary, a relaxing place to spend time and express yourself, and there's no reason your yards can't be the same. Whether you're looking at your front yard or backyard, there's more to your outdoor space than just trimmed lawns and a few plants. Instead, there's a world of opportunity for creating a low-maintenance, outdoor oasis perfectly tailored to you, from a front yard bursting with aesthetic appeal to a comfortable DIY privacy nook in your picturesque backyard. However, an entire landscaping redo can be daunting even for a professional, and you may be wondering where to stay with your yard makeover: the front or the back.
If your plan is to redo both the front and back yards around your house as one project, feel free to start wherever you feel most comfortable. Your front yard is usually the first impression guests have of your home, while the backyard offers an escape into nature. As a result, where you start depends on your priorities, including if you want to focus on aesthetics or functionality first. After all, while your backyard may be where you spend more time, your front yard is more visible.
When to target your front yard first
If you need to boost your home's appearance — whether to give yourself a fresh start, comply with local ordinances, or stun the housing market — begin with the front yard. While you may not spend as much time in your front yard as your backyard, it's the first thing visitors and those passing by see. Plus, if you're in the market to sell your home, a well-manicured front yard with thoughtful landscaping can help boost curb appeal and make your home stand out.
There may be times where keeping your front yard in tip-top shape before focusing on your backyard isn't just preferable but essential. For example, if you live in a neighborhood with an HOA, the rules may be more strict regarding the front yard compared with the back. This means getting your front yard in order first might be prudent to prevent warnings or fees.
Lastly, creating a front yard tailored to your needs and lifestyle can help reduce the work in the long run. If you dread the idea of mowing grass regularly, taking the time to switch to a clever, no-mow grass alternative can free up your Saturdays without sacrificing curb appeal. Once you're satisfied with the landscaping of your front yard, you can add other eye-catching pieces, whether that's adding a container garden with vibrant plants or stylish outdoor furniture to create a social epicenter.
When to revamp your backyard first
If you already have aesthetics covered, you may be looking for a renovation that enhances the time spent in your yard. While your front yard can be a nice place to spend time, it's often on full display. Your backyard, in contrast, offers privacy, lending itself to more functionality as you relax or host. If your goal is to create a space tailored for frequent outdoor use, working in the backyard before the front yard should be the priority.
It may also be worthwhile to start in your backyard if it's lacking the privacy you seek. Installing fencing around the backyard can be a bigger task than tidying up the front yard, but it helps create a space shielded from any wandering eyes. If you already have a fence, you can also take a different approach to adding more privacy, such as adding dense foliage or creating your own DIY privacy curtains for your patio.
Revamping your backyard first can also be smart if you have functional projects planned. Depending on where you live, for example, local ordinances may not allow for full-blown gardens in the front. Even if you can plant in your front yard, you may still prefer the back simply for the space or privacy it offers. Regardless of reasoning, if you want to create a garden, add a playset, or designate an area your pets can enjoy safely, starting in the backyard can be a great choice.