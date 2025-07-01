Protect Your Seedlings From Birds Using These Dollar Tree Staples

Birds can be a wonderful addition to your garden. Cheery hummingbirds dart from flower to flower, showcasing their jewel-like feathers as they pollinate your plants, and charming songbirds fill your backyard with the music of nature, while munching on harmful insects. Birds are natural visitors to your garden, and some people even go as far as to add plants that attract a diverse variety of birds. However, even if you're planting fruit trees and berry bushes that songbirds love, you may not want them pecking at your seedlings before they're established. Thankfully, by using just a few Dollar Tree items, you can protect your seedlings from birds in a safe and humane way.

Most bird species tend to avoid landing somewhere with shiny, reflective surfaces, and sudden movement and noises can make a landing spot unappealing to your feathered friends. As a result, while you may want to avoid these features if you're trying to build a yard that birds flock to, utilizing light and sound can be a great, harm-free way to keep birds out of your seedlings.

For this project, you'll need just a few Dollar Tree items, specifically the Crafter's Square galvanized metal icons and the Garden Collection metal plant hangers. There are also ways to recreate this hack with items you may already have on hand.