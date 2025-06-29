Maximize Your Garage Space With This Clever Push Mower Solution

Many walk-behind models for small gardens use blades that are 14 to 22 inches, but they go up to 32 inches wide, so it's important to measure the width, height and depth of your machine before starting your DIY project. You'll need a foldable handle on your mower and a small enough engine to fit underneath the workbench. Even if part of it sticks out though, you're still reclaiming valuable floor space.

There are other places around the house this hack could work: Under a deck stair case, for example. Or you could make a small, dedicated shed for your mower. Of course, all this effort pays off even more if you've chosen a mower that fits your yard and storage setup. Matching the right mower to your specific grass type and lawn conditions can make storage, maneuvering, and long-term care far easier — especially if you're working with limited room. Bear in mind that if your mower is showing signs it needs to be replaced, it may not be worth building new storage for your current equipment. When it's time to find a replacement, deciding between gas and electric mowers may influence how you build your workbench hidden storage space.

