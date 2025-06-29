Maximize Your Garage Space With This Clever Push Mower Solution
Space in a small garage is at a premium. Bulkier items such as walk-behind lawn mowers are floor-hogging hazards if not cleverly stored. Sometimes they just sit out on a lawn building up rust, or create a hazard in the shed you have to maneuver around. It can be a Tetris-level puzzle to solve. If you have a workspace, a solution is literally right at your feet. One ingenious TikToker, bossanovawoodworks, presents a wonderful solution (below): A DIY pull-out shelf taking advantage of unused space under the workbench, to slide a mower discreetly out of view. The concept is clever and simple — your lawn mower sits on a sturdy base with hidden caster wheels, made of plain plywood and 2x4s, gliding smoothly under a workbench. It even has a hinged plywood ramp so you don't need to pick the mower up when getting it in and out. With the handle folded down, there's even space to store the collection bag and a gas can. The process of building it isn't all that difficult: A wooden box frame supports a plywood base, and the ramp is added on with standard hinges. It's a utilitarian exercise in maximizing your garage storage to exacting measurements — something you just can't get with pre-fabricated storage.
Other savvy storage solutions for your mower
Many walk-behind models for small gardens use blades that are 14 to 22 inches, but they go up to 32 inches wide, so it's important to measure the width, height and depth of your machine before starting your DIY project. You'll need a foldable handle on your mower and a small enough engine to fit underneath the workbench. Even if part of it sticks out though, you're still reclaiming valuable floor space.
There are other places around the house this hack could work: Under a deck stair case, for example. Or you could make a small, dedicated shed for your mower. Of course, all this effort pays off even more if you've chosen a mower that fits your yard and storage setup. Matching the right mower to your specific grass type and lawn conditions can make storage, maneuvering, and long-term care far easier — especially if you're working with limited room. Bear in mind that if your mower is showing signs it needs to be replaced, it may not be worth building new storage for your current equipment. When it's time to find a replacement, deciding between gas and electric mowers may influence how you build your workbench hidden storage space.