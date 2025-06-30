These Heat-Loving Flowers Will Turn Your Garden Into A Hummingbird Hangout

Like humans, birds get parched on steamy summer days. Many flock to puddles and bird baths, but that's not so with hummingbirds. Though these dainty creatures will use those resources in a pinch, they prefer to quench their thirst with nectar. This can be tricky when summer droughts and heat waves make some of their favorite flowers fade. That's where you come in: Plant heat-loving flowers that attract hummingbirds to help these creatures stay hydrated during the hottest days of the season. Spider flowers (Cleome spp.) are ideal for this task. High temperatures and low rainfall are no biggie for these low-maintenance beauties, which tend to flower throughout the summer.

Advertisement

Spider flowers are easy to spot because they have an unforgettable look. Though their clusters of miniature, star-shaped blossoms get their nickname from arachnids, they're not spooky. The moniker comes from the flowerheads' stretched-out stamens, which resemble legs. These eye-catching caper relatives are also quite tall, with some varieties reaching heights of 6 feet. Other types have a shrubbier growth habit.

Though they're often used in cottage gardens and border beds, spider flowers can also be cultivated in containers. Sometimes called bee plants, they summon bees and butterflies as well as hummingbirds. This makes them a popular resident of plantings designed for pollinators. Unlike pollinator magnets such as daylilies (Hemerocallis spp.), spider flowers aren't very attractive to deer or rabbits. Certain varieties — the hybrid "Senorita Rosalita," for example — will fill your garden with a pleasant aroma. Some old-school types of spider flowers give off a skunky smell, but most modern hybrids do not. To be on the safe side, gather details about the fragrance of your top contenders.

Advertisement