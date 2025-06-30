These Heat-Loving Flowers Will Turn Your Garden Into A Hummingbird Hangout
Like humans, birds get parched on steamy summer days. Many flock to puddles and bird baths, but that's not so with hummingbirds. Though these dainty creatures will use those resources in a pinch, they prefer to quench their thirst with nectar. This can be tricky when summer droughts and heat waves make some of their favorite flowers fade. That's where you come in: Plant heat-loving flowers that attract hummingbirds to help these creatures stay hydrated during the hottest days of the season. Spider flowers (Cleome spp.) are ideal for this task. High temperatures and low rainfall are no biggie for these low-maintenance beauties, which tend to flower throughout the summer.
Spider flowers are easy to spot because they have an unforgettable look. Though their clusters of miniature, star-shaped blossoms get their nickname from arachnids, they're not spooky. The moniker comes from the flowerheads' stretched-out stamens, which resemble legs. These eye-catching caper relatives are also quite tall, with some varieties reaching heights of 6 feet. Other types have a shrubbier growth habit.
Though they're often used in cottage gardens and border beds, spider flowers can also be cultivated in containers. Sometimes called bee plants, they summon bees and butterflies as well as hummingbirds. This makes them a popular resident of plantings designed for pollinators. Unlike pollinator magnets such as daylilies (Hemerocallis spp.), spider flowers aren't very attractive to deer or rabbits. Certain varieties — the hybrid "Senorita Rosalita," for example — will fill your garden with a pleasant aroma. Some old-school types of spider flowers give off a skunky smell, but most modern hybrids do not. To be on the safe side, gather details about the fragrance of your top contenders.
Growing healthy spider flowers to attract lots of hummers
Spider flowers can be grown as perennials in USDA hardiness zones 9 through 11 and annuals down to zone 2. Varieties that produce brightly colored blossoms are likely to attract the most hummingbirds. Pink, yellow, and purple petals are all common, depending on the variety you choose. As long as they're making healthy flowers, they're bound to pique the interest of thirsty hummers.
To encourage these easy-to-grow pollinator magnets to form sturdy stems, robust roots, and loads of beautiful blossoms, give them full sun and a planting site that doesn't tend to get waterlogged. Spider flowers are okay with clay in the soil, but it's smart to add compost to prevent drainage problems. These unfussy plants are also happy to put down roots in stony ground too.
Late spring is the best time to sow spider flower seeds since the plants are sensitive to frost. Keeping their soil damp promotes optimal flowering, so make sure to water them regularly. When the soil feels dry more than an inch below its surface, give the plants a refreshing drink. Also consider staking spider flower varieties that grow higher than 3 feet. This is easiest to do when the plants are relatively small. If you haven't staked them and they start getting floppy, try propping up these tall plants with foam pool noodles.