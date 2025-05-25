The Hot Weather-Loving Flower That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummingbirds can't make sense of written language, but they can read the word-free road signs that Mother Nature provides. One of them is red flowers. These mean "lots of nectar ahead." That's why adding red to your garden beckons hummingbirds. Hummers also favor certain species of flowers. Of the many stunning plants that attract hummingbirds, pentas (Pentas lanceolata) is one of their favorites. If your yard has pentas plants with red flowers, these little birds will choose them over most other options in the vicinity. These easy-care flowers also draw butterflies, which love their nectar almost as much as hummingbirds do.

Also known as Egyptian star flower or star cluster, pentas is a perennial in USDA hardiness zones 10 and 11, which cover the southern edge of California, the lower third of Florida, and most of Hawaii. It can be grown as an annual or a houseplant in climates that aren't as hot. Pentas likes a variety of soil textures, including sand and loam. It will even tolerate clay as long as excess water drains efficiently. Pentas also prefers acidic planting sites, which makes it a good companion for other plants that love a pH level below 6.0. Some shrubs that fit this description and thrive in its growing zones include cape jasmine (Gardenia jasminoides) and bigleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla).

Pentas grows in full sun or partial shade, even when temperatures are high and water is scarce. Each specimen typically reaches a height and width of 1 to 2 feet. With fast-growing foliage that stays green throughout the year, pentas add beauty to a landscape when other plants put on drab winter outfits.