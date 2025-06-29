The Fast-Growing Tree That Butterflies And Hummingbirds Can't Resist

The southern live oak (Quercus virginiana) is a staple native species to the American Southeast. This massive, sprawling tree — which can reach up to a whopping 150 feet in diameter — does best in USDA zones 8 through 10 and grows rapidly when young. However, the southern live oak can do more than catch eyes in your backyard. It can also help encourage the butterflies and hummingbirds that you love watching to visit your yard.

With their large size and almost year-round greenery, southern live oaks are an essential part of the ecosystems they grow in. They offer both shelter and food to other nearby animals, whether that's the various butterfly species that rely on this fast-growing tree or the hummingbirds that take delight in their subtle flowers. Plus, you can pair these trees with saucer-shaped feeders hung from the branches for a combination that hummingbirds will love.

If you live in the right area for southern live oaks and have the space to support their jaw-dropping growth, this tree can make a wonderful addition to your yard. In fact, they're commonly used as an ornamental because of the animals they attract and the shade these trees provide. Here's how you can get started with adding live oaks to your yard.

