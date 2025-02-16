Add Some Extra Shade To Your Yard By Planting This Large Tree

If you want to add shade to your yard, but don't want to wait the many years that it takes for an oak tree to reach maturity, consider the mighty river birch (Betula nigra). It's the type of deciduous tree that will not take forever to reach a mature height — an ideal trait for a shade tree. A native of North America, particularly the eastern U.S., the river birch aptly grows near rivers and floodplains. It also thrives in either full sun or full shade. Plus, growing river birch is a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard, with its seeds being a popular attraction for songbirds.

This tree typically reaches 60 to 80 feet at its tallest. And its branches can reach 20 to 50 feet wide. Each year, its growth rate ranges between one and a half to three feet, with younger river birches growing faster. In its ideal habitat, the river birch thrives, which means it's a great shade option for a moist area of your property such as a low spot. This native tree can live between 50 and 75 years, so planting a river birch is a long-term investment for your property. If you're looking for a shade tree species for an outdoor update that adds serious value to your home, the river birch combines the best in beauty and adaptability.