One Simple Solution That'll Stop Birds From Nesting In Your Wreaths

For many people, birds are very welcomed visitors to a yard. They can bring life to your garden, whether through sweet-sounding songs or their brilliant feathers. As a result, you may find yourself implementing new methods, such as adding a variety of bird-friendly plants, to bring more birds to your yard. However, as pleasant as birds are, there are some places you may not want them building nests, such as on or in the wreaths on your door.

Watching birds nest and raise their young is an exciting time — when done from afar. While seeing a bird building a nest on your wreath may first bring feelings of excitement, it can easily spiral into disaster for humans and birds alike. First, birds can carry small arachnids known as bird mites, which can easily infiltrate your home when a nest is so close. Beyond that, your door likely isn't a safe place for a bird's nest, especially if that door needs to be used for the duration of the season.

Having a bird build a nest on your wreath isn't ideal for either party, especially since it's illegal to move or disturb most nests when they're in use, thanks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Thankfully, there are a few safe and easy ways you can keep birds from turning your wreath into a nursery in the first place. And no, you don't have to give up your love for decorative wreaths altogether.

