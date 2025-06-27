One Simple Solution That'll Stop Birds From Nesting In Your Wreaths
For many people, birds are very welcomed visitors to a yard. They can bring life to your garden, whether through sweet-sounding songs or their brilliant feathers. As a result, you may find yourself implementing new methods, such as adding a variety of bird-friendly plants, to bring more birds to your yard. However, as pleasant as birds are, there are some places you may not want them building nests, such as on or in the wreaths on your door.
Watching birds nest and raise their young is an exciting time — when done from afar. While seeing a bird building a nest on your wreath may first bring feelings of excitement, it can easily spiral into disaster for humans and birds alike. First, birds can carry small arachnids known as bird mites, which can easily infiltrate your home when a nest is so close. Beyond that, your door likely isn't a safe place for a bird's nest, especially if that door needs to be used for the duration of the season.
Having a bird build a nest on your wreath isn't ideal for either party, especially since it's illegal to move or disturb most nests when they're in use, thanks to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Thankfully, there are a few safe and easy ways you can keep birds from turning your wreath into a nursery in the first place. And no, you don't have to give up your love for decorative wreaths altogether.
Choose options that birds won't want to nest in
One of the first ways you can encourage birds to nest away from your wreaths is to opt for a simpler design. Birds like full wreaths because they're safe, sturdy, and resemble the popular spots in nature where they'd choose to build a nest. Cutting out some of the fluff and choosing more minimalistic designs can help keep birds from thinking your wreath is a cozy place to raise their family. Hiding a rubber snake among the decorations is another effective deterrent.
You can also stray away from the traditional wreath idea and put up a hanging basket instead. Hanging door baskets have become increasingly trendy, with many people opting for baskets like the GYASVWU woven hanging wall basket over the usual circular wreaths. These still offer an eye-catching way to showcase flowers and festive décor while removing some of the stability that wreaths offer.
Lastly, you can make the rest of your yard more bird-friendly so your local feathered visitors have a variety of nest-building spots to choose from that aren't your front door. This can include planting more berry bushes that songbirds love for both food and shelter, or adding more nesting boxes around your home. If you choose to take this route, it's important to remember that not all birds use birdhouses for their nests. Some, like hummingbirds, will completely ignore your birdhouses, instead preferring to build their nests elsewhere.