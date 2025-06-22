Planting Garlic Next To These Plants Won't Do Your Garden Any Favors

Garlic is one of the best things you can plant. Not only does it have tremendous value as an ingredient in the kitchen, but as a plant, it has properties that can serve to benefit any garden. Garlic repels numerous kinds of pests, and is an excellent companion plant for various flowers, fruits, and vegetables. It's relatively easy to grow, and can thrive in a number of different climates and weather conditions. However, it is far from the perfect option when it comes to some of its garden neighbors.

Advertisement

Indeed, there are a fair number of plants to which garlic can actually do some damage. From stunting or preventing growth, inviting unwanted pests, and actually altering flavors, garlic can be downright detrimental when improperly planted in the garden too closely to certain herbs, fruits, and vegetables. This isn't a one-way street, though: While garlic doesn't do these upcoming plants any favors, they tend not to cooperate very well with garlic either.

So, if you are planning on getting a garlic patch started, here is a list of plants that you shouldn't be growing anywhere near your bulbs. From herbs and fruit to seasonal vegetables, these are 11 garden plants you should never match up with garlic.

Advertisement