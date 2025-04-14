Help Your Tomato Plants Thrive By Planting This Herb Next To Them

When it comes to creating a garden that has both tomato and parsley plants, the first step is deciding if you want to grow tomatoes from seedlings or seeds. If you only plan to grow a few plants or are new to gardening, seedlings are probably the way to go. However, if you plan to grow a substantial number of tomato plants or are not able to find seedlings for the variety you hope to grow, you will be better off with seeds. Regardless of which you choose, wait until there is no longer the possibility of frost before planting. At that point, follow the directions for spacing based on the variety of tomato plants you select. This can range from 18 to 36 inches apart.

Advertisement

In order to create a companion system, you will need to leave adequate space for a row of parsley. Given that parsley does best with around 6 hours of sunlight, orient the location of your parsley to where it gets full sun for a portion of the day, then is partially shaded by the tomato plants the remainder of the sunlight hours. Then, after the final frost of the year, plant Sow Right Flat Leaf Parsley or similar seeds ¼-inch in the ground a foot or so away from the tomato plants. Once the parsley sprouts reach a couple inches tall, begin thinning to a spacing of about a foot apart.

You can even create a tomato and parsley companion system without utilizing a full garden plot. If you plan to grow individual tomato plants in containers, choose a container that is 24-inches or larger. Once you've planted your tomato plant in the center of the container, you can surround it with a handful of parsley plants.

Advertisement