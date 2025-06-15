The Pre-Mowing Tip That'll Lead To A Brighter And More Lush Lawn

A freshly-mowed lawn is always something to enjoy, as it makes everything look neat and tidy. Mowing your lawn regularly provides many benefits such as promoting healthy growth of your grass, removing weeds, and controlling pests like minimizing bothersome grub worms in your yard. If you don't want to mow your entire yard, you can plant Dutch clover, a low-maintenance grass alternative that's perfect for some rocky areas of your yard where you don't want to grow grass.

Advertisement

Maybe you mow regularly and follow the rule for a lush green lawn by removing only ⅓ of the lawn's height, but lately you've noticed that your grass looks uneven even after mowing. It might even look brown in some spots. If this is happening, the culprit is your mower's blades: they likely need sharpening. This is a task that is easy to forget in the day-to-day grind, but it can have a big impact on the health and appearance of your yard.

There are several ways you can tell that your mower blades need sharpening, most of them in the yard itself. Do you notice that the grass looks jagged or torn after you mow? Are the grass clippings clumping together? Do you have a harder time pushing the mower? All these things are signs that it's time to sharpen those blades. You can also look at the blades and inspect for chips, nicks, or a rounded edge.

Advertisement