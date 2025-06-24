What To Know Before Planting Grass Seed During The Summer Months

Knowing which turf variety fits your local climate can mean the difference between a lush summer lawn and a seeding do-over. If you're up north and your lawn is home to grasses like Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, or fescue, fall is your golden window for seeding (spring can work in a pinch). Why? These cool-season grasses aren't fans of heat. Once soil temperatures climb above 65 degrees Fahrenheit, they tend to check out for the summer, going dormant and slowing growth. If you're in the southern half of the country growing warm-season favorites like zoysiagrass, centipedegrass, St. Augustinegrass, bahiagrass, or bermudagrass, early summer is your moment. These sun-loving varieties thrive in high temps and need toasty soil — think 65 to 70 degrees F or warmer.

Advertisement

Seed timing depends on your region. In the deep South, where soil warms up quickly, you can often seed as early as April. In coastal areas where spring lingers longer, waiting until May or early June gives your seed the warmth they needs to sprout. Bermudagrass loves full sun and is great for high-traffic areas, while zoysiagrass handles some shade and delivers a dense lawn carpet. Centipedegrass is a low-maintenance pick that thrives in acidic soils, while St. Augustinegrass performs well in sandy soils and is a solid choice for Florida and the Gulf Coast.

There's one more region to consider: the transition zone, which is a stretch between the northern and southern U.S., where weather swings both ways. Tall fescue is often the best bet here, thanks to deep roots, heat tolerance, and adaptability to many conditions. Plant this seed in late August to early October for best results. With warmer temperatures becoming the norm, this area is gradually shifting from cool-season to warm-season grasses.

Advertisement