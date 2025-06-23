A Stunning Flower That'll Complete Your Colorful Cottagecore Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cottage gardens brim with charm thanks to their casual design and vibrant flowers. They often feature vegetables, herbs, and other edible plants as well. English-style cottage gardens are more popular than ever thanks to the cottagecore trend sweeping the interior decorating world. Sometimes, incorporating a flower that's bursting with charisma is the best way to infuse a cottage garden with a cozy vibe. If your cottage garden needs a colorful personality, consider planting giant larkspur (Consolida ajacis). This easy-care annual is suited to USDA hardiness zones 2 through 11, so it's capable of thriving in almost any part of the United States.

Giant larkspurs tend to unfurl bright blue petals between June and August. You may come across varieties that make pink or white flower spikes, too. These plants make a statement with their size as well, sometimes growing as tall as 4 feet. Most giant larkspurs are 2 to 3 feet tall, though dwarf cultivars are a bit shorter. In the North, the best time to direct sow their seeds is early spring. In the South, autumn is preferable. No matter what type of climate your growing zone has, plant your giant larkspurs in soil that's rich in organic matter and good at draining away excess water. Though giant larkspurs like their growing area to stay damp, they don't tolerate being waterlogged, a situation that can lead to root rot. Heavy, compacted earth also encourages this problem, so be sure to give your giant larkspurs loose soil that promotes air circulation. Planting each specimen about a foot from its neighbors can promote airflow, too.

