The Crucial Step You Don't Want To Skip When Starting Seeds

When it comes time to start your garden, there are a couple of options. You can buy seedlings and transplant them or start your plants from seeds. While the first option may seem like a quick fix for filling out your garden, it is also more expensive and, for some gardeners, less satisfying. For those wishing to save some money and glean the gratification that comes from starting your garden from scratch, seeds are the way to go. However, while most common garden plants are easy to grow from seed, there is a crucial step you don't want to skip when starting seeds: ensure you provide them with enough warmth.

When it comes time to start your seeds, knowing how deep to plant seeds of different types is important for success. It is also crucial to avoid garden watering mistakes as your seeds begin to sprout. But, one of the biggest mistakes new gardeners make when starting seeds is not keeping them warm. Warmth is just as critical as moisture and nutrients for germinating warm-weather seeds, as higher temperatures help break down the seed's outer shell. Not keeping seeds sufficiently warm means you run the risk of the seeds not sprouting or taking longer to do so.

For those starting seeds outside, insufficient warmth typically has to do with planting too early — before the threat of a final frost has passed. Failing to keep seeds sufficiently warm when starting them indoors is typically a result of placing seed trays in the wrong location within the house or not providing additional warmth. These and other mistakes related to keeping seeds warm while they germinate can be easily corrected.

