Repurpose An Old Dresser Drawer For The Perfect DIY Birdhouse

With a little inspiration and imagination, you can adapt almost anything for use in an entirely new and different way. ​​For example, you can repurpose household staples for fun garden decor. Or, in the case of this project, you can make a drawer into a unique and creative birdhouse. A long, narrow drawer that's not too deep works best. Just make sure it fits whatever you want to put inside it. Half of a spindle functions as a perch, and as a welcoming housewarming gift for the future tenants of this birdhouse, an old plaque can be transformed into cute, customized art. Finally, an old teapot can be used as the actual avian domicile, though, as mentioned above, you can use just about anything. You can even make an adorable birdhouse from an upcycled coffee container.

In addition to the repurposable items mentioned above, you need only a few more things. The first is a penchant for pulling old or unused items from around the house and giving them a second life with new purpose. Next, a shabby chic sensibility, especially for outdoor decor, will come in handy. You'll also need to be a bird lover or just one who appreciates nature. Finally, you must love DIY projects. If this sounds like you, you're in the right place. Let's create.