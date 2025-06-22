Repurpose An Old Dresser Drawer For The Perfect DIY Birdhouse
With a little inspiration and imagination, you can adapt almost anything for use in an entirely new and different way. For example, you can repurpose household staples for fun garden decor. Or, in the case of this project, you can make a drawer into a unique and creative birdhouse. A long, narrow drawer that's not too deep works best. Just make sure it fits whatever you want to put inside it. Half of a spindle functions as a perch, and as a welcoming housewarming gift for the future tenants of this birdhouse, an old plaque can be transformed into cute, customized art. Finally, an old teapot can be used as the actual avian domicile, though, as mentioned above, you can use just about anything. You can even make an adorable birdhouse from an upcycled coffee container.
In addition to the repurposable items mentioned above, you need only a few more things. The first is a penchant for pulling old or unused items from around the house and giving them a second life with new purpose. Next, a shabby chic sensibility, especially for outdoor decor, will come in handy. You'll also need to be a bird lover or just one who appreciates nature. Finally, you must love DIY projects. If this sounds like you, you're in the right place. Let's create.
Use a drawer to create a new home for your feathered friends
As shown above, TikTok user @our_upcycled_life starts by applying a crackle finish to an old drawer. To do this, they spread Elmer's Glue over the surface and let it set up enough to get tacky before applying light blue chalk paint on top. The teapot was sprayed a bright yellow and then distressed by sanding away a few small areas of paint. To attach the pot to the drawer, an old door pull was fed through the teapot handle and screwed to the inside of the drawer face.
For the sign, Mod Podge was used to transfer a graphic to a plaque and then screwed to the drawer bottom. The perch was made from half an old spindle and adhered to the inside back of the drawer, making it the bottom of the birdhouse. To hang the creation, @our_upcycled_life removed the old drawer handle to attach a ring pull to the drawer face. They then looped a rusty old chain through the ring to hang from a tree.
That's the inspiration, now it's time for imagination. Feel free to customize your birdhouse anyway you like. Get creative using what you have on hand or can find while thrifting or perusing yard sales. Whatever you use, be sure to determine the perfect size hole for your birdhouse. Add bright colors, tack on trinkets, or include elements from nature, such as stones or twigs. Most of all, have fun.