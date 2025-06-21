Why You May Want To Reconsider Using Cinder Blocks For Your Raised Garden Bed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many gardeners prefer raised beds to in-ground gardens since their soil warms up fast and tends to drain water well. Cinder blocks are a popular choice for this style of garden because they're inexpensive and durable. You may even have some on hand if you've built a retaining wall recently. Though there are several compelling reasons to use cinder blocks as the walls of your raised garden beds, make sure you're aware of the drawbacks as well. Their main shortcomings involve weight, porosity, and the tendency to leach lime and other materials into nearby soil.

Cinder blocks are often made of coal ash, cement, and water, and they have hollow centers. They're rarely used anymore for building homes because concrete blocks are better at bearing weight. However, cinder blocks are strong enough for most landscaping projects, including raised garden beds. In fact, they're so sturdy and weather resistant that they can last for up to 100 years in ideal conditions. Though cinder blocks aren't prone to rot like untreated wood is, they can warp and crumble due to their porosity.

If you're thinking of constructing a cinder-block raised bed, keep in mind that the blocks are heavy. They usually weigh 20 to 40 pounds apiece, so hauling them around is hard work. Plus, they're not very tall. To raise crops that are roots or tubers, you have to stack blocks to create a deep enough growing space. Stacking cinder blocks is even harder work since you have to lift them. For these reasons, some gardeners prefer to use building materials that don't weigh as much — for example, pressure-treated wood or weather-resistant galvanized metal.

