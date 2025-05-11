How To Safely DIY A Cute Wooden Birdhouse For Your Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Backyard bird lovers know that the sound of soft peeps and chirps from a nest full of baby wrens or bluebirds brings a special kind of joy to a garden. Adding nest boxes is a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard, and you don't even have to be an expert woodworker to DIY a cute and functional birdhouse. Many kits are available on the market, like Pontuss' DIY Birdhouse Kit with Premium Cedar Logs for $35.99, or you can put together your own from scratch with help from simple plans like the ones from Oklahoma State University Extension. Whatever route you take, be sure to choose materials and design elements that will keep both parent and baby birds safe and cozy through the nesting season.

While repurposing household staples in your garden is fun, wood is the ideal material for birdhouses. Other materials like metal or plastic can get too hot or cold for nesting birds. Be careful not to use treated, stained or painted wood, which can be full of toxins that will harm your nesters. Untreated cedar, cypress, redwood, and oak are all excellent choices that will resist pests and rot, making a birdhouse that can last for years. Your wood pieces should be at least ¾ inch thick to provide adequate insulation. When assembling your box, aim for durability by using wood glue to seam the edges together, and then connect the pieces with rust-resistant brass screws or galvanized nails.