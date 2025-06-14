Keep Your Plants Happy In The Summer With A Clever Umbrella Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In some ways, garden plants are a bit like people: Some seem to thrive on hot, sunny days, while others do not. If some shade-loving outdoor plants get more sun than they can tolerate, they even get sunburn, much like humans. However, sunburn doesn't cause plants to turn pink or red or darken. Instead, sunburned plant leaves yellow or even turn white. They eventually turn brown and wither, or they may develop dried edges. As with humans, the easiest way to prevent sunburn on plants is to move them out of direct sunlight. That may be easy to do for potted plants, but it's not so convenient for plants rooted in the ground. Fortunately, there's a simple solution: Use a plant umbrella.

An umbrella (or technically a parasol) offers plants some protection from the sun on those scorching-hot days, and it's easy enough to remove during more moderate weather. A canopy-style sun shade could help, but some are a bit expensive, and they're often rather large. Companies such as Tryly make umbrellas specifically for plants and in an assortment of cheery colors, but you could just as easily use another umbrella as a plant parasol.

To ensure any type of plant umbrella doesn't blow away during high winds, either bring it indoors on a windy day, secure its post to a fence or a sturdy stake with a clever fence DIY for more shade, or add a few ventilation holes in the umbrella canopy to allow air to pass through. Many types such as the double-top umbrella already have ventilation, so there's no need to add more holes to those.

