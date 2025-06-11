A Montana State Park That's A Must-Visit For Travelers Interested In Archaeology

Pictograph Cave State Park's main attraction is a trio of caves named Pictograph, Middle, and Ghost. More than 30,000 ancient artifacts have been discovered here since the late 1930s (though many have been lost over time), when a team from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) started excavating the site. Pigments from the cave paintings give researchers clues about the age of the art and artifacts. The area's oldest pictograph, an image of a turtle, was created more than 2,000 years ago. Many of these artworks depict warriors and animals. Over 100 of them were originally identified in Pictograph, the largest cave, which is about 45 feet deep. Today, about 20 are still visible to the public.

The paved path leading to Pictograph gets more rustic as it heads toward the other two caves. Middle Cave isn't accessible to visitors, and doesn't appear to have been occupied prehistorically. Ghost Cave is filled with history but not pictographs: Beads, bones, and bows have all been unearthed in the cave, and it may have been a workshop where tools were sharpened.

Before you leave this fascinating park, take a close look at the Eagle sandstone formations, including the one that contains the caves. They're made from the sediment of ancient shallow oceans that once covered this part of North America. Over the years, the sandstone has produced fossils of clams and other creatures that inhabited these prehistoric seas. If you're lucky, you just might find one. Up for another national park alternative featuring sandstone cliff dwellings? Add Colorado's Chimney Rock National Monument to your destination list.

