Hike Or Drive To Fossils And Petroglyphs At This National Monument
Expanding across the borders of both Colorado and Utah, Dinosaur Valley National Monument is renowned for its perfectly preserved fossils and ancient petroglyphs. Although not one of Utah's mighty five national parks, Dinosaur Valley is unique in its own right and a must-visit for anyone with an interest in paleontology. Additionally, the geographic features that house the park's many petroglyphs and fossils should put Dinosaur Valley on the list for nature lovers.
Despite the treasure trove of fossils and petroglyphs, the 210,000 acres encompassing Dinosaur Valley remained mostly lay idle until the early 1900s. Although the famed explorer John Wesley Powell floated through the park's Green and Colorado rivers shortly after the Civil War, it wasn't until 1909 that paleontological exploration of the area began. This led to the establishment of 80 acres as Dinosaur Valley National Monument in 1915. Then, in 1938, an additional 200,000 acres were added. Today, in addition to a bevy of outdoor activities such river rafting, camping, and hiking you can also explore fossils and petroglyphs at this unique national monument.
How to view fossils in Dinosaur Valley
There are a couple of ways to view fossils in Dinosaur Valley National Monument. The easiest involves visiting the park's museum at the Quarry Exhibit Hall. Central to the museum is a rock wall containing about 1,500 dinosaur bones, known as the Quarry Wall. These bones come from more than half a dozen species of dinosaurs dating back 150 million years. The museum also has a number of displays featuring fossil bones which have been collected from the surrounding area. From the Quarry Visitor's Center, those wishing to visit the museum can either hike or use the park's shuttle service to access the exhibit hall.
Those wishing to hike to the Quarry Exhibit Hall can take the 1.2-mile Fossil Discovery Trail. While the Quarry Wall at the terminal end of the trail is definitely the primary attraction, there are also numerous spots to see fossils along the way. In fact, there are three designated fossil areas, including the Morrison Formation, which are offshoots of the Fossil Discovery Trail. Plus, this is just one of 13 trails throughout the monument — with paths ranging from a few hundred feet to over nine miles. Regardless of the trail taken, it is important follow the rules and beware of dangerous animals. Among the dangerous creatures you might encounter in Utah are mountain lions and black bears — both of which are found within Dinosaur Valley National Monument.
Hike or drive to see petroglyphs
There are petroglyphs and pictographs scattered throughout much of Dinosaur Valley National Monument, some dating back as far as 300 A.D. There are different ways to access areas for petroglyph viewing, with both driving and hiking options available. However, regardless of whether you drive or hike, it is important that you refrain from touching them, as skin oil can cause irreversible damage. Instead, ensure you're carrying a rugged camera like the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 in order to take quality photos.
Each of the viewing areas do require at least a bit of a walk once you park. The Pool Creek location is the easiest for drive up access, as the viewing site is just a few feet from the parking area. The Swelter Shelter, which is very near the Quarry Visitor Center, has a relatively short walk, around 200 feet, from the parking area. Stop 13 at Cub Creek is also a short walk, around 50 feet, from the parking area, although those hoping to move on to stop 14 will face a very steep quarter-mile hike.
For those looking for more activity, the Deluge Shelter site is a 4-mile round-trip. There are also a few petroglyphs on the previously mentioned Fossil Discovery Trail, meaning hikers can see both petroglyphs and fossils in that single hike. Again, when on any of these hikes, regardless of distance, visitors should be aware of their surroundings and remember to avoid making massive hiking mistakes.