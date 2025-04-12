Hike Or Drive To Fossils And Petroglyphs At This National Monument

There are petroglyphs and pictographs scattered throughout much of Dinosaur Valley National Monument, some dating back as far as 300 A.D. There are different ways to access areas for petroglyph viewing, with both driving and hiking options available. However, regardless of whether you drive or hike, it is important that you refrain from touching them, as skin oil can cause irreversible damage. Instead, ensure you're carrying a rugged camera like the Kodak PIXPRO WPZ2 in order to take quality photos.

Each of the viewing areas do require at least a bit of a walk once you park. The Pool Creek location is the easiest for drive up access, as the viewing site is just a few feet from the parking area. The Swelter Shelter, which is very near the Quarry Visitor Center, has a relatively short walk, around 200 feet, from the parking area. Stop 13 at Cub Creek is also a short walk, around 50 feet, from the parking area, although those hoping to move on to stop 14 will face a very steep quarter-mile hike.

For those looking for more activity, the Deluge Shelter site is a 4-mile round-trip. There are also a few petroglyphs on the previously mentioned Fossil Discovery Trail, meaning hikers can see both petroglyphs and fossils in that single hike. Again, when on any of these hikes, regardless of distance, visitors should be aware of their surroundings and remember to avoid making massive hiking mistakes.

