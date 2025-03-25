Take In The Natural Beauty Of These Western States On This Popular Road Trip Route

As one might expect from a road that extends almost 2,000 miles, there are countless sites to see along U.S. Route 89. From the more than half dozen national parks to the dozen national monuments that fall along its path, Route 89 has earned the nickname National Park Highway. The roadway, which covers the entire distance between the southern and northern borders of the U.S., runs through a vast array of geographic features and landscapes earning it another moniker — America's Most Scenic Road Trip.

In addition to planning whether you intend to travel the entire length of Route 89 or just a portion of this iconic road, there are also some important tips and tricks to prepare for a road trip ahead of time. Plus, it's vital to plan out your timing. The northern portion of Route 89 is often subject to inclement weather during the winter months, while the southern portion can be brutally hot during the dog days of summer. Additionally, depending on the stops you wish to make along the way, you should make sure to pack appropriate gear for any available outdoor activities. From hiking boots to fishing rods, there are countless pieces of outdoor gear that could be put to use on your trip depending on which states and sights you hope to visit on your road trip. Let's dive into everything you can experience on Route 89.

