See Ancient Cliff Dwellings Without The Crowds At These Mesa Verde National Park Alternatives
Carved into the sandstone cliffs of the American Southwest are remnants of ancient civilizations that spark the imaginations of hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. These cliff dwellings are remarkably well-preserved remnants of once thriving cultures of the Ancestral Puebloan peoples — formerly known as the Anasazi, along with the Chacoan, Mogollon, and other Puebloan cultures — who lived centuries ago in the Four Corners area of the United States, all the way south to what is now Mexico. The best-known cliff dwellings from these cultures are at Mesa Verde National Park in southwest Colorado, which draw the attention of over 500,000 visitors each year. Far from these madding crowds are three lesser-known, but still stunning examples of ancient dwellings you might want to consider on your next incredible U.S. road trip.
Chimney Rock National Monument in Colorado, Navajo National Monument in Arizona, and Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument in New Mexico all preserve fascinating cliff dwellings and other cultural remains, while receiving far fewer visitors. Managed by the National Park Service and National Forest Service, these monuments may not get the notoriety of Mesa Verde or other national parks on your bucket list, but they boast top-notch visitor centers and interpretive displays to educate you about unique ancient worlds. These high desert monuments are all within an easy day's drive of Phoenix or Albuquerque, and all offer on-site or nearby camping for more immersive experiences.
Learn about ancient civilizations alongside tall spires and majestic canyons
In the San Juan National Forest of southwest Colorado, just outside Pagosa Springs, you'll find Chimney Rock National Monument. Established in 2012, this is one of the newest national monuments, sporting a beautiful modern visitor center and a series of informative interpretive signs along its trails. This magical spot, about two hours east of Mesa Verde, highlights the intricate stone foundations of houses and gathering places of an ancient community of Ancestral Puebloans who lived there thousands of years ago. Two sandstone spires rise above this area, and are thought to have been revered by ancient peoples for how they frame an astronomical event known as a Major Lunar Standstill every 18.6 years. Despite these attractions, only about 12,000 visitors go to Chimney Rock each year, a tiny fraction of the number of folks visiting other national parks and monuments in Colorado like Rocky Mountain National Park and Dinosaur National Monument, where you can hike or drive to fossils and petroglyphs. With so few visitors, you'll have plenty of space for quiet contemplation of how ancient cultures thrived in this harsh, high-desert landscape.
Navajo National Monument in northeast Arizona receives less than fifty thousand visitors per year, despite having cliff dwellings that rival the majesty of those found in Mesa Verde. Established in 1909, this stunning monument is located above a gorgeous red rock canyon, the valleys of which were once farmed by ancient peoples. Although managed by the National Park Service, this monument is still part of Navajo Nation and is considered a sacred place by the Diné (Navajo) and many other tribes. You can see some of the cliff dwellings via a short self-guided hike, or join a group tour for a longer, fairly strenuous hike to get close to more remote dwellings.
Even more off the beaten path, visit Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument
Deep into southwest New Mexico you'll find Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, which due to its remoteness draws only around fifty thousand visitors each year. This park highlights the history and culture of the Mogollan people, an Ancestral Puebloan culture that occupied the area for a relatively short span of time from the late 1200s to early 1300s. These ancient people enhanced the natural caves found in cliffs above forested rock canyons with structures for cooking, sleeping, and making striking pottery. The caves show evidence of even earlier human occupation by ancient hunter-gatherers. The cliff dwellings of Gila are best seen up close via a one mile, moderate loop hike. At the top you'll enjoy panoramic views of surrounding Gila National Forest.
Even if you decide to brave the crowds at Mesa Verde, these sites are worth a visit. When adventuring in the American Southwest, consider adding these national monuments to your itinerary for unique and uncrowded experiences that connect with ancient cultures.