See Ancient Cliff Dwellings Without The Crowds At These Mesa Verde National Park Alternatives

Carved into the sandstone cliffs of the American Southwest are remnants of ancient civilizations that spark the imaginations of hundreds of thousands of tourists each year. These cliff dwellings are remarkably well-preserved remnants of once thriving cultures of the Ancestral Puebloan peoples — formerly known as the Anasazi, along with the Chacoan, Mogollon, and other Puebloan cultures — who lived centuries ago in the Four Corners area of the United States, all the way south to what is now Mexico. The best-known cliff dwellings from these cultures are at Mesa Verde National Park in southwest Colorado, which draw the attention of over 500,000 visitors each year. Far from these madding crowds are three lesser-known, but still stunning examples of ancient dwellings you might want to consider on your next incredible U.S. road trip.

Chimney Rock National Monument in Colorado, Navajo National Monument in Arizona, and Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument in New Mexico all preserve fascinating cliff dwellings and other cultural remains, while receiving far fewer visitors. Managed by the National Park Service and National Forest Service, these monuments may not get the notoriety of Mesa Verde or other national parks on your bucket list, but they boast top-notch visitor centers and interpretive displays to educate you about unique ancient worlds. These high desert monuments are all within an easy day's drive of Phoenix or Albuquerque, and all offer on-site or nearby camping for more immersive experiences.