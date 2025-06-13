Keep Your Plants Happy With This Budget-Friendly DIY Greenhouse

For many, a greenhouse can be a useful tool in the garden, giving users a space to germinate seeds and grow plants outside their USDA zones in a safe environment. Unfortunately, they can get pretty expensive which makes them impractical for many gardeners. There are ways to make do with what you have, such as creating a mini greenhouse for your seeds, but sometimes you want something bigger. In these situations, using your tools and equipment to make your own greenhouse may be the best option. It takes a little practice and skill, but with the right tools, you can make a greenhouse that does the job, even if it's not the prettiest option.

Thankfully, there are plenty of videos online to help you get inspiration and figure out how to start. The video below is a great example: It shows a rather simple greenhouse, and goes over the materials you need. It's pretty minimal — you just have to run to a store and get some screws, hinges, a door handle, and an eyelet hook. A little harder to score is the plastic sheeting and the wood for the frame, though you can find it at most home improvement stores, or use scrap materials.

While this video shows you what you need to build a greenhouse, and the finished product, it's a little vague on the steps in the middle. The basic setup is to build a frame. Decide on the dimensions you want, and build the frame to that size by nailing the materials together, adding a few braces for support. You can also use any extra wood you have to make shelves and benches. Once you frame it out, attach the door with the hinges, add a handle for easy opening, and an eyelet hook to keep the door secured.

