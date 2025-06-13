Keep Your Plants Happy With This Budget-Friendly DIY Greenhouse
For many, a greenhouse can be a useful tool in the garden, giving users a space to germinate seeds and grow plants outside their USDA zones in a safe environment. Unfortunately, they can get pretty expensive which makes them impractical for many gardeners. There are ways to make do with what you have, such as creating a mini greenhouse for your seeds, but sometimes you want something bigger. In these situations, using your tools and equipment to make your own greenhouse may be the best option. It takes a little practice and skill, but with the right tools, you can make a greenhouse that does the job, even if it's not the prettiest option.
Thankfully, there are plenty of videos online to help you get inspiration and figure out how to start. The video below is a great example: It shows a rather simple greenhouse, and goes over the materials you need. It's pretty minimal — you just have to run to a store and get some screws, hinges, a door handle, and an eyelet hook. A little harder to score is the plastic sheeting and the wood for the frame, though you can find it at most home improvement stores, or use scrap materials.
While this video shows you what you need to build a greenhouse, and the finished product, it's a little vague on the steps in the middle. The basic setup is to build a frame. Decide on the dimensions you want, and build the frame to that size by nailing the materials together, adding a few braces for support. You can also use any extra wood you have to make shelves and benches. Once you frame it out, attach the door with the hinges, add a handle for easy opening, and an eyelet hook to keep the door secured.
Tips and tricks for building your greenhouse
Once your frame is built and door attached, cover the frame with the plastic sheeting, seal up the door separately so you get in and out. The video doesn't show how to attach the sheeting, but one easy method is to use a staple gun. As an added tip, if you fold over the plastic where you are going to staple it, it makes the material more durable and less likely to tear. You can also try and use screws with rubber washers to prevent tearing.
Although this project does work, it's worth noting that it's not exactly as cheap as you might imagine. The video's creator incorporated items they managed to get for free, including some of the most expensive parts — the artificial turf and wood. However, even with these costs factored in, this greenhouse is still cheaper than buying one. And, thankfully, you don't necessarily need the grass or the pavers — they just add a bit of charm.
There are a few considerations to take with this greenhouse as well. For one, it's made of very lightweight material. If you get strong winds in your area, it may not hold up. Consider setting your wooden posts into cement, or finding ways to weigh it down, such as using sandbags along the bottom of the greenhouse, or creating anchors. Additionally, you need to be careful attaching the cover. If you don't have it tight enough, rain can cause the plastic to sag and eventually develop holes or burst open. Too tight, however, and it could rip. Regardless, expect to replace the plastic every two years or so.
Steps to make your greenhouse even better
A good idea before starting the process of building your greenhouse is to set up a sturdy foundation. You can use any sort of wood, stone, concrete, or solid dirt, as long as you pay attention to your climate. For example, there is a particular patio material you'll want to select if you get a lot of snow. But taking time to create even flooring will make for better usability and prevent many drainage issues. Additionally, if you aren't finding free items to build your frame, it's worth considering different kinds of materials. Wood is sturdy and heavy, which makes your greenhouse less at risk of falling or being blown over, but less expensive options include PVC pipe or aluminum.
Finally, remember that this is a basic greenhouse at a cheap price. If you are a little more handy, or you have money to spend, you can try your hand at all sorts of different greenhouses. Some people make them out of old doors and windows which gives them glass panels for cheap. Basically, as long as you find a space big enough for your needs, a sturdy frame, and glass, polycarbonate panels, or sturdy plastic sheeting, you have the materials you need to make a greenhouse.
Greenhouses can be for more than just plants. During the summer, they can be a bit too hot for people to enjoy, but in other seasons it can be a great place to sit outside and stay warm. When planning out your greenhouse, don't only think about where to put shelves and pots: Leave space for seating areas. If planned right, you can have plenty of room for all your garden essentials and something like the highly rated Costco patio furniture sets homeowners love.