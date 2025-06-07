How To Ensure Plants In Outdoor Benches Thrive

Whether you're building a bench and adding your own planters, or purchasing a pre-built version, design plays a large role in the success of your plants. This includes features like drainage holes and depth of planters. However, you also need to consider the plants themselves prior to potting.

First, you want to make sure the planters on your bench provide good drainage, keeping the soil from becoming soggy and oversaturated. One of the most common mistakes gardeners make is overwatering their plants. If your planters don't have drainage holes (especially in rainy areas), you'll need to be extra careful with your watering routine. The goal is to provide enough hydration for the roots without leaving plants in flooded soil. You should also consider the depth provided by your planters. Large planters can accommodate a variety of plants, offering plenty of room for root growth. However, if you're opting for a smaller bench with less room, you may not have as large a selection of plants from which to choose.

With that in mind, it may not be possible to plant your favorite flowers in your bench. However, when it comes to container-friendly plants, your options are huge, with plenty of blooms and greenery to choose from. You can even create a hummingbird-friendly container garden right in your bench. If you plan on mixing and matching flowers in a single container, make sure you choose plants that grow well together. After all, you don't want to pair a shade-loving plant with a flower in need of full sun, or need to move your bench all over the yard throughout the day.