How To Ensure Plants In Outdoor Benches Thrive
If you want to combine seating space with your love of gardening, then you may choose to skip building a DIY plant stand to add greenery to your yard, and instead opt for a bench with potting space. Blending functionality and aesthetics, outdoor benches provide the perfect place to sit and take in the sights and scents of your garden. However, before running to the store or picking up a hammer to make your own outdoor bench, you may be wondering if growing plants this way is the right choice. And, if it is, how can you ensure they thrive?
Thankfully, with the right time and care, an outdoor bench can be a great place to raise plants. This is especially true for plants that do well in container gardens, like a variety of aromatic herbs for cooking, or a low-maintenance, hummingbird-friendly plant combo. With so many possibilities, it can be tempting to dive right into planting your newest container garden. Before you get started, here are some tips for growing healthy plants in an outdoor bench that you can enjoy all season long.
Tips for growing healthy plants in outdoor benches
Whether you're building a bench and adding your own planters, or purchasing a pre-built version, design plays a large role in the success of your plants. This includes features like drainage holes and depth of planters. However, you also need to consider the plants themselves prior to potting.
First, you want to make sure the planters on your bench provide good drainage, keeping the soil from becoming soggy and oversaturated. One of the most common mistakes gardeners make is overwatering their plants. If your planters don't have drainage holes (especially in rainy areas), you'll need to be extra careful with your watering routine. The goal is to provide enough hydration for the roots without leaving plants in flooded soil. You should also consider the depth provided by your planters. Large planters can accommodate a variety of plants, offering plenty of room for root growth. However, if you're opting for a smaller bench with less room, you may not have as large a selection of plants from which to choose.
With that in mind, it may not be possible to plant your favorite flowers in your bench. However, when it comes to container-friendly plants, your options are huge, with plenty of blooms and greenery to choose from. You can even create a hummingbird-friendly container garden right in your bench. If you plan on mixing and matching flowers in a single container, make sure you choose plants that grow well together. After all, you don't want to pair a shade-loving plant with a flower in need of full sun, or need to move your bench all over the yard throughout the day.