The DIY Plant Stand That'll Help Add Greenery To Your Small Yard

If your backyard consists only of a small lawn, then it may feel like gardening is out of the question. But don't lose hope yet — you can transform even the smallest of spaces into an outdoor oasis and take advantage of the many benefits of gardening. This simple but clever 3-tier garden stand is the perfect fit for those with small yards wanting to add a touch of nature to their space. Plus, with no tools required, it's easy enough for even the beginner DIYer.

Depending on your experience level and how frequently you get crafty around your home, you may already have many of the supplies needed for this plant stand on hand. However, if you don't, don't worry. This DIY uses common materials that you can find at most hardware stores. Here are all the supplies you'll need to get started on this project: gravel for setting up the foundation of your plant stand (you can skip this if building on a paved or wooden foundation); construction adhesive fit for exterior use; ten standard concrete blocks; 10 single or cubical blocks; and three pieces of 2x6 wood (approximately 10 feet long each).

Before getting started, make sure to check with your local HOA if needed and brush up on your DIY safety knowledge. You should also be wary of sneaky gardening dangers that may pop up while building this shelf, like too much sun exposure.

