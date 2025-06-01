The Best TV Shows To Binge If You Love Watching Wildlife
Wildlife shows are among the most popular genres of television. Well over a billion people have tuned into wildlife documentaries and television series, allowing viewers the opportunity to experience some of the world's most magnificent wildlife from the comfort of their couches. Wildlife shows take you to every corner of the world or parts of your own backyard you might not have been aware of, and most promote conservation efforts to a wide audience. With several streaming services at our fingertips, you can have wildlife on your television or computer in an instant.
But what are some of the best shows to watch? While popular outdoors shows like History Channel's "Alone" blend wildlife encounters with outdoor survival are excellent in their own right, they are not the kinds of binge-worthy outdoor programming we're looking for. No, we're keeping our eyes focused on the series and documentaries that put the animals front-and-center.
So, if you are someone who loves wildlife and is looking for a binge-worthy show to fill up your weekend schedule, listen up! We've got some choices for you. The following 12 shows are a great mix of current and classic wildlife shows that any animal lover will want to watch.
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The story of Dr. Jan Pol is one that is worthy of the Hollywood biopic treatment. Having grown up surrounded by animals on a family farm in the Netherlands, Pol knew he wanted to become a veterinarian from an early age. After immigrating to rural Michigan in the early 1980s, Pol began Pol Veterinary Services and has since grown his animal client list to over 25,000. This is the basis for National Geographic's #1 rated show "The Incredible Dr. Pol."
A reality series that started in 2011, the show follows Dr. Pol on his whirlwind journey around rural Michigan. His mission is to save all the animals who come into his care, even the occasional wild ones. From unsticking porcupine quills from a bloodhound's face, to performing a pregnancy check on camels, this is one show that is not to be missed for anyone who loves animals.
As a National Geographic production, anyone with a Hulu or Disney+ subscription will be able to watch all 24 seasons of "The Incredible Dr. Pol" (NatGeo announced the show's cancellation in 2024, though Pol continues to work on new content for other projects). You can also stream episodes directly from NatGeo Wild, and find some for free on YouTube. You'll instantly fall in love with his down-to-earth persona, passion for animals, his Danish accent, and good humor. A great show to watch over a rainy weekend.
America's National Parks
There is little doubt in the minds of most people that America's National Parks should be on their exploration bucket list. There are some National Parks that make you feel like you are on another continent. Others are excellent places in the U.S. for watching wildlife live. However, despite our best efforts, very few of us will actually be able to explore all the National Parks we want to. Thankfully, we have National Geographic's "America's National Parks."
First aired in August 2022, the aim of the show is to provide viewers with an unparalleled visual experience. Stunning videography of the diverse landscapes and wildlife of the National Parks makes you feel as though you are actually there. Excellent narration by Garth Brooks adds to the grandeur of showcasing why each U.S. National Park is a haven for wildlife, flora, and fauna. Some of the animals you'll see include bison at Yellowstone, bears and salmon at Katmai, and alligators and crocodiles in Florida's Everglades.
Episodes can be watched easily on NatGeo Wild, or if you have a Disney+ or Hulu subscription. Immerse yourself in these epic sagas that showcase just how diverse, majestic, and, frankly, awesome America's National Parks really are.
Planet Earth series 1 and 2
If you have ever wanted a comprehensive guide to nearly all of the wildlife on Earth, there is no better series to watch than "Planet Earth." This BBC production, narrated by the famous naturalist David Attenborough, premiered in 2006. The goal of the show was to show the wildly diverse habitats of the Earth, and how the native wildlife call them home. According to The Guardian, the first series garnered an average of 8.7 million viewers, enormously high numbers for the time.
The follow up series, "Planet Earth II" premiered 10 years later in 2016. This time the goal wasn't just to show you the animals and their habitats, but to experience the world as the animals see it. High-tech cameras got your right up close to swim with sloths, climb trees with bears, run with horses in the desert, and even hang out with monkeys dwelling in urban habitats. According to the BBC itself, the sequel gathered an average of more than 9.2 million viewers an episode, a record at the time for wildlife television.
Both series are available for viewing on Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV. The brilliant videography, combined with Attenborough's iconic narration, will leave you in awe of just how much wildlife our planet holds.
Nature
"Nature" is a long-running PBS series seen by millions of viewers since it first premiered in 1982. Winner of numerous awards, including Emmy and Peabody Awards, and spawning many digital media spinoffs, including a popular podcast, "Nature" is a brand unto itself. This reputation is well-earned, as this public television series has been bringing viewers like you closer to nature for over 40 years.
Arguably the benchmark of natural history programs on American television, "Nature" aims to bring viewers to places and introduce them to animals they likely have never seen before, like the lions of Namibia's Skeleton Coast (which also happens to be one of the most dangerous places to swim in the world). The show even gives you a new perspective on the nature that's happening in your own backyard, like a recent episode focused on the hummingbirds of the Hollywood Hills.
Thanks to being a product of public television, virtually all episodes of "Nature" are available for free viewing on the PBS website. Whether you're looking for retro nature docs, or the cutting edge of modern wildlife television, "Nature" offers an extensive library perfect for weekend binging.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Canada's Yukon is one of the most rugged and unforgiving environments in North America. Right next door to Alaska — which itself is home to some dangerous bear-frequented hiking trails — Yukon is a name synonymous with intense wildlife. It also happens to be the location of the popular National Geographic show "Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet." This show focuses on the adventures of Dr. Michelle Oakley and her quest to care for the animals, both wild and domestic, of this vast wilderness.
Often accompanied by one or all of her three daughters, Dr. Oakley sets out on action-packed animal adventures every episode. On top of caring for the household pets of her remote Canadian community, she often interacts with the Yukon wildlife. She's helped herd bison using a helicopter, trimmed the talons of snappy owls, and vaccinated brown bears. It's an often intense show, and the passion Dr. Oakley has for the wildlife of her home is evident in every scene.
Like other National Geographic productions, "Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" is available for viewing directly on NatGeo Wild, or with a Disney+ subscription. Having first aired in 2014, there are plenty of episodes to kick back and watch for a wildlife television binging weekend.
Yellowstone Wardens
While Montana is a beautiful and rugged state in its own right, it is perhaps most famous as the home (along with Wyoming and Idaho) of Yellowstone National Park. A jaw-dropping natural wonderland filled with some of the most diverse wildlife you will ever experience, Yellowstone is, perhaps, the most iconic of all of America's National Parks. The park truly represents the wild side of Montana, and serves as the backdrop for the show "Yellowstone Wardens."
A recent addition to Animal Planet's lineup of wilderness law enforcement shows, "Yellowstone Wardens" is perhaps the most focused on interacting with wildlife. The show follows the day-to-day adventures of Montana game wardens as they work to preserve and protect the vast wilderness of the park. They fight poachers and illegal hunters, for sure, but they also spend a good amount of time handling animals. It's not uncommon to see bears being moved to different locations, helping wounded deer, and dealing with bully bull moose causing issues for area residents.
You can stream this documentary-style show on Animal Planet Go as well as HBO Max. There are six seasons to choose from, each with their own action-packed highlights.
Secrets of the Elephant
Elephants have to be one of the most fascinating animal species on the planet. A lot has been done to study and preserve the habitat of these enormous animals, who, despite their penchant for being adorable, can be one of the more dangerous animals to encounter in the wild. However, that fact does not stop people from loving these smart, mysterious creatures. And anyone who loves elephants ought to spend a weekend streaming the "Secrets of the Elephants."
A four-part mini docuseries produced, once again, by our friends at National Geographic and first aired in 2023, "Secrets of the Elephants" has an ambitious goal of unveiling some of the mystery surrounding these magnificent animals. Narrated by actress Natalie Portman, the show offers an intimate portrait of elephants. Spanning from the African plains to the jungles of Asia, viewers are immersed in the emotional depths, social structures, and intense habitats elephants occupy. It aims to tap into what makes elephants so majestic and simultaneously mysterious.
At only four episodes that are around an hour each, this is one show you can easily watch to completion over the course of a weekend. Head over to NatGeo Wild or your Disney+ subscription to stream this fantastic, Emmy-nominated docuseries.
Rugged Justice
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Police have an intense, unenviable job. On top of dealing with the general public and upholding the environmental laws of the Evergreen State, they also come into regular contact with dangerous wildlife. All of their efforts are captured in the show "Rugged Justice."
A law enforcement documentary show produced by the Discovery Channel, "Rugged Justice" is much like "Yellowstone Wardens" where a lot of focus is given over to the wildlife conservation side of the job. As the WFWP operate across a vast, 42-million acres of land and water, you can imagine the kinds of wildlife they deal with is incredibly varied. They've rescued orca whales, released bears back into the wild, and searched remote corners for cougar cubs. It's all in a day's work for this talented crew, and it makes for some exciting television.
Being a Discovery Channel production, you can easily stream episodes of "Rugged Justice" on Discovery Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV. With seasons dating back to 2015, you'll have plenty to watch if wilderness law enforcement shows are your thing.
Secrets of the Penguins
With how adorable they are, we often forget that penguins are among the toughest animals in the entire world. Totally at home in Antarctica, by far the harshest environment on the planet, penguins take on this cold, frozen desert the way we take on our average neighborhood. They are resilient creatures, and the "Secrets of the Penguins" series does an excellent job showing you just how amazing penguins really are.
Produced by National Geographic as a companion to "Secrets of the Elephants", "Secrets of the Penguins" is another intimate portrait of a much beloved, but highly mysterious species. Narrated by Blake Lively, the series follows NatGeo explorer Bertie Gregory as he films and discovers the inner world of penguins. Detailing their mating habits, social structure, risk taking, and general ingenuity, Gregory is able to show us penguins as we've never seen them before. There is so much more going on than just cute and adorable antics.
Having premiered in April 2025, this is one of NatGeo's most recent documentary offerings. All three episodes are available for streaming either on NatGeo Wild or Disney+. It's an easy-watching, fun docuseries that will quite likely make you love penguins a lot more than you already do.
Our Planet
If you're in the mood for some absolutely stunning wildlife photography paired with the soothing sounds of a beloved British narrator, look no further than Netflix's "Our Planet". This groundbreaking series narrated by the iconic David Attenborough dives deep (quite literally in some cases) into the natural world.
The idea behind the series was to get people inspired to learn about and experience the diverse nature of the planet, and the impact humans have on it. Taking viewers through frozen tundras, jungles, oceans, freshwater rivers and lakes, deserts, and wild forests, "Our Planet" truly showcases the sheer vastness of the world we call home. Apart from just being a gorgeously filmed nature documentary series, where you'll see footage of some pretty amazing wildlife, the show is also a call to action. It serves as a stark reminder of the damage humans have caused to the natural world, and offers inspiring solutions on how we can go about caring for it.
As a Netflix show, the one and only place to find "Our Planet" is on Netflix. There are two seasons to watch: The first is from 2019, and the follow-up is from 2023. Each season is a masterclass in wildlife photography, which is reason enough for this series to be binge-worthy.
The Secret Lives of Animals
Have you ever wondered what it is like to actually be your favorite animal? What is their day-to-day like? What to they do? How do they eat? How do they find mates? These are questions almost all wildlife documentaries attempt to explain. However, there are almost none that do it as well as "The Secret Lives of Animals."
This series, produced by Apple TV and launched in 2024, offers incredible footage of 77 different species across 24 countries. The idea is to show their lives up close, and how all animals are capable of extraordinary feats. The show, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, is another masterclass in wildlife photography. You get inside the burrows of burrowing owls, watch a praying mantis capture its prey, and learn how capuchin monkeys find their mates. Broken up into 10 incredible episodes, this is a show you will really want to enjoy with fellow animal lovers.
As an Apple TV production, the only way to stream "The Secret Lives of Animals" is with an Apple TV subscription. If you don't have one, consider signing up. This is a truly amazing documentary series you won't see anywhere else (and you'll have access to "Ted Lasso" to boot).
Wild Babies
We'll end things on an absolutely adorable note. Who doesn't love baby animals? On top of being plain cute, they are truly fascinating creatures. Different from their parents and the adults they will eventually become, baby animals have to learn the ins-and-outs of their habitats. This stage of life isn't one we see too often, but Netflix's "Wild Babies" brings us closer than we ever have before.
Follow along with baby lions, penguins, monkeys, elephants, and many more as they figure out how to be, well, themselves! It's a great docuseries split into eight half-hour episodes that are easily digestible and can be finished over the course of a weekend. This series is only available on Netflix, so you'll have to get a subscription, or borrow your friend's password, to watch.
These shows are some of the very best around, showcasing wildlife in a variety of different ways. From the vets who heal animals, to the inner workings of wild habitats, these 12 shows are the very best for anyone who loves to watch wildlife.