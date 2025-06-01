The Best TV Shows To Binge If You Love Watching Wildlife

Wildlife shows are among the most popular genres of television. Well over a billion people have tuned into wildlife documentaries and television series, allowing viewers the opportunity to experience some of the world's most magnificent wildlife from the comfort of their couches. Wildlife shows take you to every corner of the world or parts of your own backyard you might not have been aware of, and most promote conservation efforts to a wide audience. With several streaming services at our fingertips, you can have wildlife on your television or computer in an instant.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best shows to watch? While popular outdoors shows like History Channel's "Alone" blend wildlife encounters with outdoor survival are excellent in their own right, they are not the kinds of binge-worthy outdoor programming we're looking for. No, we're keeping our eyes focused on the series and documentaries that put the animals front-and-center.

So, if you are someone who loves wildlife and is looking for a binge-worthy show to fill up your weekend schedule, listen up! We've got some choices for you. The following 12 shows are a great mix of current and classic wildlife shows that any animal lover will want to watch.