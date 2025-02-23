The Most Dangerous Spots To Swim In The Whole World

If you love to swim and have ever wondered why some of your friends and family are terrified to dip their toes in the water, it's not just because they watched "Jaws" last summer. Well... maybe a little bit. In all seriousness, there are plenty of people who don't like to swim in open water conditions. According to Psychology Today, around 66 percent of Americans are afraid of deep open water. To be fair, their apprehensions seem reasonable.

The world may be filled with beautiful places to dive into, but it is also chock full of unbelievably dangerous places to swim. Suddenly, the fear of one of nature's deadliest ocean creatures grabbing you from the darkness below seems plausible — particularly at some of the very locations on this list.

While sharks and other dangerous sea life are certainly big concerns, each of the following locations showcases a different kind of swimming danger. Whether it's rip tides, poisonous plants, or atomic radiation, these 12 locations are, without doubt, the most dangerous spots to swim in the entire world. Let's dive in, shall we? (Pun intended.)