Anchorage is far and away the most populous city in Alaska. However, that certainly doesn't mean outdoor adventurers are free from the dangers of the Alaskan wilderness. The state that is aptly referred to as The Last Frontier, draws millions of visitors each year, most which are intent on spending as much time as possible outdoors. Of course, bears are synonymous with Alaska, as it has a greater population of grizzly bears than any other U.S. state. While backcountry adventurers are well aware of the risks involved and prepare for possible bear encounters, you also need to beware of bears while hiking on one of Alaska's most dangerous and popular trails, which just happens to be located in the state's largest city.

Far North Bicentennial Park is the largest park in Anchorage and draws over a million visitors annually. The park contains the popular Hilltop Ski Area, as well as the Alaskan Botanical Gardens. It is also home to over 100 miles of trails. According to Only in Alaska, one of those trails, Rover's Run, is among the top 10 most dangerous spots in Alaska. Although it was renamed Mellen's Way, this popular trail is still often referred to by its original name.

Changing the name did not, however, quell bear encounters. As a result of the frequency of hostile bear-human interaction, the trail was actually rerouted over a decade ago, moving a section that previously paralleled Campbell Creek. However, despite the rerouting, encounters continue and anyone looking to hike this trail should be well aware of the risks and take measures to protect themselves.

