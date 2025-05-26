The DIY Popsicle Birdhouse That'll Make A Lovely Addition To Any Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are one of the millions of people across North America who enjoys watching birds in your backyard, you are likely employing ways to attract more birds to your outdoor space. Taking steps such as putting out feeders, growing pollinator-attracting plants, and hanging birdhouses around your yard can certainly help. While commercially-available feeders and birdhouses will serve this purpose admirably, many backyard birders enjoy DIY projects to create these bird-attracting features. Ways to do so range from reusing a plastic nursery pot for a birdhouse to building a wooden one from scratch. One of the easiest methods to safely DIY a wooden birdhouse for your backyard is to create one out of popsicle sticks. You'll do this by gluing the wooden sticks together and then using a paper clip and string to hang it.

Popsicle sticks have several advantages as a building material for DIY birdhouses. They are easy to work with, lightweight, and made from untreated wood, which is safe for birds. Those who routinely craft around the house are likely to already have most of the needed materials on hand. If not, nothing that is required is very expensive or difficult to get. For instance, a box of 200 GUSTO 4.5-inch Popsicle Sticks for about $5 will be sufficient for most simple designs. Should you wish to build a slightly larger model, you can opt for the KTOJOY 6-inch Popsicle Sticks, priced at around $5 for 100 pieces. Additionally, if you have little ones, creating a DIY popsicle birdhouse is a perfect way to spend an afternoon together and get them interested in bird life and nature.

