What To Know Before Installing A Brick Patio In Your Backyard

Before you break ground on your backyard brick patio, selecting the perfect location and materials is essential. While placing the patio right outside your back door seems like the logical choice, it may not be the best option for your yard. Consider how the sun moves across your space throughout the day. Do you want a sunny retreat or a shaded escape? Drainage is another major factor – low spots prone to water pooling could turn your patio into a puddle. If privacy is a concern, placing your patio further away from the house might create a secluded oasis, especially if fencing or landscaping can provide natural screening.

Size and shape also play a huge role in a patio's overall function and aesthetics. A standard rectangular design is straightforward to install, but a curved or freeform layout might better complement your landscape. Larger patios offer more space for seating and dining, but they also require more materials and labor. Be realistic about how much space you need and how much maintenance you're willing to commit to over time.

If you need a good quality material for your patio but you're on a tight budget, bricks are often cheaper than stone, coming in at around $10 to $30 per square foot. Clay bricks lend a classic, warm look and age beautifully. If sustainability is a priority, permeable pavers are a great option, plus they promote better drainage. The pattern is just as crucial — herringbone and basketweave both provide different visual effects.

