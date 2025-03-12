What To Know Before Installing A Brick Patio In Your Backyard
Before you break ground on your backyard brick patio, selecting the perfect location and materials is essential. While placing the patio right outside your back door seems like the logical choice, it may not be the best option for your yard. Consider how the sun moves across your space throughout the day. Do you want a sunny retreat or a shaded escape? Drainage is another major factor – low spots prone to water pooling could turn your patio into a puddle. If privacy is a concern, placing your patio further away from the house might create a secluded oasis, especially if fencing or landscaping can provide natural screening.
Size and shape also play a huge role in a patio's overall function and aesthetics. A standard rectangular design is straightforward to install, but a curved or freeform layout might better complement your landscape. Larger patios offer more space for seating and dining, but they also require more materials and labor. Be realistic about how much space you need and how much maintenance you're willing to commit to over time.
If you need a good quality material for your patio but you're on a tight budget, bricks are often cheaper than stone, coming in at around $10 to $30 per square foot. Clay bricks lend a classic, warm look and age beautifully. If sustainability is a priority, permeable pavers are a great option, plus they promote better drainage. The pattern is just as crucial — herringbone and basketweave both provide different visual effects.
Preparation is key to a long-lasting and level patio
A solid foundation is the secret to a brick patio that stands the test of time and, ultimately, makes it an outdoor update that can add serious value to your home. Skipping the prep work can lead to uneven surfaces, shifting pavers, and drainage issues down the road. Start by clearing the area of grass, roots, and debris, digging down about seven inches to accommodate the base layers. Once the ground is prepped, a compacted base layer is essential for stability. A mix of crushed stone and sand provides the right balance of drainage and firmness.
Screed rails help maintain a uniform level when spreading the sand layer, which acts as the bed for the bricks. Using a long, straight board, carefully level the sand to create a smooth, even surface. When laying bricks, work methodically from one corner, keeping the pattern consistent and spacing uniform. Drop each brick into place rather than sliding it, which can ruin the sand bed and create an uneven finish. After all the bricks are set, locking them in place with polymeric sand and compacting the surface ensures a sturdy, professional-looking result.
Edging is a final, often overlooked step that prevents bricks from spreading over time. Plastic or metal edging can keep your patio's shape intact for years – although metal tends to last longer. Once installed, sweeping sand into the joints and compacting again ensures a tight, durable fit. Following these steps will ensure you have a durable patio — which compared to a deck usually sits at ground level — for years to come.