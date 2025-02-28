Keep Grass Off Your Lawn Mower Blades With A Clever WD-40 Hack

Love it or hate it, if you have a lawn, mowing it is a necessary task. Cutting your grass the proper height makes it look nice and tidy, while regular mowing helps control weeds in your yard. But, as most lawn care experts will be quick to tell you, the work doesn't end there. Routine mower maintenance needs to be done in order to keep your lawn machine functioning properly. One of the more critical, albeit often overlooked, tasks to maintaining a mower is cleaning the blades and underneath the mower deck. This typically dirty task can be made much easier with a clever WD-40 hack that lubricates these parts by spraying them.

The process of mowing creates clippings. While there are many ways your lawn can benefit from grass clippings, they can be detrimental to the health of your mower. As anyone who has looked under a mower deck will tell you, grass clippings can build up on the deck and mower blades. Having a layer of grass clippings clinging to these mower parts can cause a number of problems, including clogged discharge, cutting in an uneven manner, and excessive engine strain. Over time, it can also lead to the mower deck and blades prematurely rusting.

Given these consequences, it's obvious you should clean the grass clippings from your mower deck on a regular basis to maintain peak performance and longevity of the machine. While that task can be somewhat unpleasant, this WD-40 trick can keep grass off your lawn mower blades, as well as making the removal of grass from the mower deck a snap.

